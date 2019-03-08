Petworth shopping is ‘miles ahead’ of Midhurst

I read the article in the Midhurst Observer about shops in the town. As a shopkeeper I am of course extremely worried about the serious drop in footfall in the town.

On numerous occasions many of my customers who live in the surrounding area have said what a sad town Midhurst has become.

We certainly do not need a care home with 60 beds! We have too many charity shops for a town this size and need all shopkeepers to take pride in their shop fronts.

I have become so disheartened with West Sussex and the lack of interest by the council that I may well think of shutting shop and relocating back to London. What we do need are some more up-market shops that will bring new life to the town. Petworth is miles ahead!

Lalita Russell-Smith, Knockhundred Row, Midhurst