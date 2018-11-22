Southern Gateway plans neglect needs of the people

The district council has recently sent out copies of its winter edition of ‘Initiatives’.

On page 20 they proudly list their objectives in transforming this area of the city.

There is no mention of the two level crossings which currently ensure that the area is a permanent traffic jam.

Of the 48 councillors, 36 very rarely have the need or desire to cross the level crossings or the A27.

Yet it is they who have decided that their new Southern Gateway will ignore the needs of the emergency services and the 27,000 people living south of the A27, who need to be relieved of the autocracy of these crossings.

This is certainly not democracy and the councillors should be ashamed of themselves. They are putting mammon before people.

Peter Morton, Cakeham Road, West Wittering