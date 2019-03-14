Wear purple in aid of epilepsy charity

Can you imagine what it would be like to stand up in a meeting at work or to be at the supermarket checkout or at the school gates and have a seizure? Or even to live with the anxiety that you might?

March 26 is Purple Day, a special event in the calendar dedicated to raising awareness of epilepsy.

For one in three people with epilepsy, their seizures cannot be controlled with current treatments. This can affect their employment, education, ability to drive and most of all their confidence and enjoyment of the daily pleasure of life. All things so many of us take for granted.

If you know someone with epilepsy, please show them your support by wearing something purple, starting a conversation or helping to raise funds. Go to www.epilepsysociety.org.uk/purpleday

Clare Pelham, Chief executive, Epilepsy Society