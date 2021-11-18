Apple to sell parts so people can fix their iPhone at home for the first time

Apple will officially allow people to self-repair their own iPhones for the first time.

Self Service Repair will provide customers with the ability to buy authentic Apple parts and tools as well as the instructions required to use them.

This new programme allows consumer repairs on the two newest iPhone models, and soon some Mac computers.

Customers will be able to repair broken displays or cameras or replace aged or slow batteries.

This announcement comes amid U.S President Joe Biden embracing the "right to repair" movement, an argument where making it difficult to fix one's own devices is unsustainable and unfair.

The "right to repair" movement affects everything from smartphones to cars and tractors.

The tech giant said it will launch an online store for self-service repairs in the US and expand into other countries in 2022.

Firm will offer 200 parts and tools to buy for repairs

Apple will offer 200 individual parts and tools for making the most common repairs, the display, battery and camera, on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and provide the M1 chips for Mac computers later.

Customers will be asked if they are comfortable making their own repairs before receiving the parts and will be guided through the instructions. They will also have an option to have it done by a professional, which Apple says is the "safest and most reliable approach", but they will have to pay for the repair.

If opting for your own repair, you can review a Repair Manual and place an order for genuine Apple parts through the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store.

Customers will be asked to return the broken parts for recycling and receive credit toward their purchase.

The warranty rules remain the same. However, if a customer does a self-repair and damages the device, the warranty is impacted and possibly void. But self-repairing will not hinder the ability to get other repairs done under warranty later.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said: “Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed