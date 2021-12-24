People Named Sarah Are The Most Generous, New Data Reveals

Expect the Best Christmas Gift from Sarah

The names of the most thoughtful people in the UK have been revealed. It’s good news for those of us with a friend called Sarah!

Data has revealed that those named Sarah are the most generous (photo: shutterstock)

While Christmas is a time of the year when friends and family come together - gift-giving or the lack of, can sometimes cause quite a stir.

Funky Pigeon analysed the names and locations of those who sent the most cards and presents in 2021. This was part of its annual Sealed report, looking into customer habits over the year.

The research found people called Sarah not only send the most cards but also buy the most gifts as well.

Those who aren’t lucky enough to have a friend or family member called Sarah will be pleased to hear people named Emma and Laura also made up the top three gift-givers.

People called Claire and Lisa were also found to be extremely generous with these two names rounding up the top five. Overall women were found to be more generous than men when looking at all of the data.

The Most Generous People in the UK

This is based on the data revealed on top card and gift-givers in 2021.

1) Sarah

2) Emma

3) Laura

4) Claire

5) Lisa

The research also found stark regional differences when it comes to generosity. This goes along with three out of the top six most thoughtful places being in Scotland.

Despite having a population size of less than 100,000 people, those living in the Scottish county of Midlothian were discovered to have spent the most on cards and gifts per person.

It’s not all doom and gloom for those of us without relatives north of the border though. The English counties of Essex, Lancashire and Kent all ranked in the top four most generous places in the UK.

The most generous places in the UK

This is based on where spent the most on cards and gifts in 2021.

1) Midlothian

2) Essex

3) Lancashire

4) Kent

5) Angus

6) Aberdeenshire

7) Surrey

8) Wiltshire

It is however bad news for those with friends in either the English or Welsh capitals as the data found people from London and Cardiff were amongst some of the least generous card and gift-givers.

Overall those from the Scottish council area of Perth & Kinross spent the least per person on gifts and cards last year followed by those in London.

The least generous places in the UK

1) Perth & Kinross

2) London

3) Dumfries & Galloway

4) Anglesey

5) Greater Manchester

6) Tyne & Wear

7) Cardiff