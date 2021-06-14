Jordan in England T20 squad to face Sri Lanka

Chris Jordan in T20 action for England with Jos Buttler / Picture: Getty

The squad in full comprises: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes returns to the squad for the first time since 2015. His last international cap in this format came in November 2015 against Pakistan. Yorkshire seamer David Willey last played at this level in May 2019 and will be looking to add to his 28 caps.

Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson, who last played an IT20 for England in February 2018 in New Zealand, is one of three specialist spinners named.

Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes (fractured finger), Sussex seamer Jofra Archer (right elbow) and Surrey’s Reece Topley (side strain) were not considered for selection due to ongoing injuries.

England Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood said: “With the T20 World Cup only a few months away, this summer is about perfecting our team and continue to progress on the field. We want to approach every series with an influx of players aiming to win every match and giving us the best preparation as we get closer to the tournament.

“With several high-profile players missing through injury, it allows me to look at some of our experienced players who have not featured at this level for some time. The likes of Chris Woakes and David Willey are very experienced cricketers, and to have them both in the mix is exciting and shows the depth of squad we have available.

“I want our team to play an attacking form of the game. I hope we can continue to excite the England fans with our approach.”