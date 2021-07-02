Rawat brings Rajasthan Royals and India experiences to Sussex pupils

Mahesh Rawat coaching youngters at Westbourne House School

Mahesh Rawat is the current overseas pro playing for Middleton CC’s first XI. A former India A and Rajahstan Royals batsman and wicket keeper, Rawat is training the juniors at Middleton on a Friday evening and is also visiting local schools to inspire and coach the children.

At Westbourne House School in Chichester he has been coaching Year 5, Year 6 and Year 7 boys and girls during games lessons.

Josh, a Year 6 pupil and Middleton player, said: “He is very positive and his knowledge is amazing. It was great to have a legend at our school.”

Year 7 pupil and Middleton player Emily added: “It was great the way he talked to us as equals and explained simple ways we can improve our game. It was also amazing to hear how his batting average was 152 and he scored over 1,000 runs in a cricket season – that is something to aim for!”

Westbourne House headmaster Martin Barker said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome Mahesh to our school.

“The children have loved him taking part in their games lessons and he has been a true cricket inspiration across the school.”