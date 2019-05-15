Roffey, Mayfield, Burgess Hill, Bognor Regis, Ifield, Goring-by-Sea - Sussex Cricket League action picture special
Our photographer Liz Pearce had a busy weekend taking pictures of 1st Central Sussex Cricket League matches.
Liz attended Roffey v Mayfield, Burgess Hill v Bognor Regis and Ifield v Goring-by-Sea. Here are a selection of here pictures from this games
1. Roffey v Mayfield
Roffey celebrate the wicket of Harry Finch
2. Roffey v Mayfield
Rob Sharma on the attack for Mayfield
3. Roffey v Mayfield
Rob Sharma takes a run
4. Roffey v Mayfield
Australian Ben Manenti prepares to bowl
