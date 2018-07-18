Liverpool football legend is heading to Sussex cricket HQ

Legendary Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar is coming to the 1st Central County Ground, Hove, next Wednesday (July 25).

The European Cup, three-time FA Cup and six-time league title winner is the guest speaker at the ‘Where Cricket Meets… Football’ dinner that is raising funds for the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

Grobbelaar is looking forward to regaling guests with stories from his career. He said: “I’ve got great memories of coming down to Brighton & Hove during my playing days and I am really looking forward to returning for ‘Where Cricket Meets…Football’ next Wednesday. I always enjoy sharing the fantastic times I had in Liverpool dressing room.”

The ‘Where Cricket Meets…’ series of fundraising events has raised in excess of £160,000 for local and national charities since 2010.

During that time, guest speakers have included Matt Le Tissier, Ray Parlour, Paul Merson, Ray Wilkins and Howard Webb from the world of football; rugby stars Lewis Moody, Lee Mears, Phil Vickery, Jason Leonard, Martin Corry and Nigel Owens, as well as cricketing legend, Sir Viv Richards, to name but a few.

Next week’s event will raise money for the Sussex Cricket Foundation, the charitable arm of Sussex Cricket that aims to actively change lives through cricket across the community.

The Foundation use the game and the Sussex Cricket brand to deliver accessible and enjoyable opportunities that grow the sport, tackle inequalities, improve health and wellbeing and enable people to fulfil their potential.

With over 150 places already sold, only a limited number of places remain available for ‘Where Cricket Meets… Football’. Tickets are priced at £55 per person or £500 for a table of 10 and can be purchased by emailing corporatesales@sussexcricket.co.uk.

Guests are invited to arrive at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm three-course dinner, including a charity auction and heads and tails