Sussex Cricket Club's all-time leading T20 wicket-taker signs new contract

Sussex’s all-time leading T20 wicket-taker, Will Beer has signed a new contract with the club.

The deal continues an association with Sussex that stretches back to the 1998 season when the leg-spinner captained the county’s under-10 side. The 2019 season will be the 30-year-old’s twelfth as a first team player.

Will has made 174 appearances for Sussex across all three-formats since his debut in 2008. Since then he has taken 183 wickets and scored 1,016 runs for the side.

He was a key-member of the Sussex Sharks team that won the 2009 Twenty20 Cup and in this year’s tournament became the county’s highest wicket-taker in the format, finishing the campaign with 84 dismissals to his name.

Will played six matches as Sussex made it to the 2018 Vitality Blast final. His seven wickets included two for 17 in the quarter final against Durham and two for 32 in the final as the Sharks just missed out against Worcestershire Rapids.

Reacting to his new contract, Will said: “I am really thrilled and excited to be signing a new contract for the club.

“I have never been as excited to be a Sussex player as I am now and this is testament to the environment that has been created over the past year.

“Last year was a great stepping stone to hopefully an even better season in 2019 and hopefully we can reward the Sussex faithful with a trophy or two.

“On a personal level, last season was full of ups and downs, with injury preventing me from playing a part in our 50-over campaign but representing Sussex in the T20 final has to be the highlight.

“I am looking forward to contributing towards winning matches for Sussex in 2019!”

Head coach, Jason Gillespie added: “It’s great to have Beero re-sign with the club.

“Although opportunities were a bit limited for him last year with injury and the make-up of the side, his attitude around the team was outstanding and when he did play, he stepped up and did a fine job.

“We look forward to seeing him push for more opportunities in the first team in 2019.”