Sussex skipper: Young side is challenging but spirit is excellent

Ben Brown batting against Yorkshire earlier in the season / Picture: Getty

Spectators were back at Hove for last week’s tussle with Northamptonshire but they saw the visitors run out comfortable seven-wicket winners with plenty of the fourth day spare.

Sussex competed well mid-match but started and ended weakly, scoring only 175 in their first innings then allowing Northants to reach their 218 victory target too easily. It was Sussex’s fourth loss in seven matches.

The team have one more championship game – at Headingley this week, starting today (June 3) – before the four-day game takes a break and the Vitality Blast takes centre stage.

Brown said after the Northants defeat: “It was frustrating again. There were highs and lows and we played well in patches. And we kept in the game.

“But in the end Northants were the better side and their experience showed over the four days.

“We struggled at the front part and the last part.

“We lost eight wickets early in our first innings. And I think their target of 218 should have been more challenging for them.

“It doesn’t get any easier – we’re playing Yorkshire this week. But there are good things to look back on.

“Tom Haines scored a fantastic hundred and it was encouraging to see Jamie Atkins running in and really smashing the pitch.