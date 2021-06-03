But that's what happened in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division game between Cuckfield and Three Bridges on Saturday. You can see the swarm of bees in the highlights in the Youtube video below at 14 mins 43 seconds.

In the match highlights on Three Bridges' Youtube channel, umpire John Tomsett, players from both sides and spectators can bee seen dropping to the floor to avoid the massive swarm - which interrupted the second innings.

The commentator on the highlights said: "Not something you see everyday, a huge swarm of bees, thousands of them, flying over the ground, going about their day, causing a brief interruption in play."

The stoppage did not last for long and Three Bridges went on to win the thrilling game by just one-wicket.