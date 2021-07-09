Zander Muir helped West Wittering overcome Clymping / Picture: Chris Hatton

Clymping v West Wittering

Sussex League Div 5 West

West Wittering took less than 12 overs to score the 100 they needed for victory after a convincing bowling and fielding display.

On a slightly damp pitch, Wittering won the toss and elected to bowl.

Early on it proved a good decision as the pitch aided the seam bowlers.

Harry Staight (1-12) struck early, supported by Joe Pink (2-13 off 8 overs) who took his two wickets in two balls.

Carl Tupper (4-31), Zach Stewart (1-19) andd Sam Caddy (1-6) ensured wickets fell steadily through the middle overs, with Will Finch (1-7) taking the final wicket, caught by Steve Day in the deep. Clymping were all out for 99.

The pitch dried as the day progressed which only aided Wittering’s run chase.

Zander Muir (15) and Gareth Lendrum (20) went out attacking, but both were caught early on.

Tom Gaskin (45* off 21) and Bobby Tera (15*) took it to the bowlers, hitting boundaries a plenty and bringing Wittering home with 30 points, scoring the required 100 in just 11.3 overs.

Bognor v St James

Division two

A disappointing display from Bognor saw them slip to a third defeat in four games, and they need to arrest a slide down the table if they are to maintain any semblance of a promotion push in the second half of the year.

At 76-2, Bognor were well placed, but the dismissal of Mike Harris (34) saw a remarkable collapse to 106 all out, with Taylor Jaycocks’ 30 the only other score of note.

Toby Pullan (72*) ensured there were no dramas in the run chase, St James winning by eight wickets.

Bognor 2nd v Littlehampton 2nd

Bognor’s twos had no such alarms as they shared the wickets against Littlehampton, dismissing the home side for 158.

Josh Broad (53*) and Gary Maskell (46) safely negotiated the chase as Bognor won by eight wickets.

Aldwick v West Chiltington 2nd

Div 6 West

In an extraordinary game, Aldwick chalked up their second tie of the season – when all had looked lost with Chilts on 81-1 chasing just 123 for victory.

Opener Ed White (40) combinded with Alfie Reeves (28) to put on 65 for the first wicket and further runs brought them just 43 runs short of a comfortable victory.

However, the visitors had not legislated for spin twins, John Young (3-25) and Josh Mann (4-22) both playing blinders taking it in turns to remove Chilts batsmen with ease.

With Young and Mann’s spells completed, Chilts last pair Phil Martin (8*) and Tom Saunders (12 ) nervously managed to creep towards a winning total, but Aiden Miles, bowling his first over, caught and bowled Saunders with his fifth ball with the scores equal.

Earlier, in-form Aldwick skipper Alex Cooper fell for a duck in the first over to Tom Saunders (2-19) but then Andy Smith (15) and Josh Mann ( 25 ) restored some balance taking the score to 47.

Further good bowling spells from Jordan Dear (3-38) and Ben Van Noort (4-23) prevented any big knocks from the home side’s batsmen. But a solid 22 from Liam Tinson and a typical bash from Ian Guppy (13) gave their side enough runs to avoid an defeat in the end. Aldwick are away to Steyning this week.

Middleton 3rd v Aldwick 2nd

Div 11 West South

Aldwick twos batted first and soon lost opener Dion Sampson ( 8 ) and Mark Lester ( 1 ) cheaply.

Skipper Sampson was the first of Cameron King’s sixwickets for 26 runs and Lester was the first of Sam Bell’s three wickets, also for 26 runs.

However, despite the good bowling spells, Aldwick’s middle order of Frankie Bigwood (25) , Matt Tozer (30) and Andy Gooding (40) played sensibly and refused to roll over and earned their side a respectable find total of 138-9 to defend.

An early success for Alex Ryder (2-32) removing Middleton opener Iain Bell for a duck looked promising for the visitors but Steve Mackley (62*) and Ethan Bell (37*) were up to the task and saw their side home and were comfortable winners by seven wickets in the 27th over.

Aldwick seconds host Bognor thirds this week.

League round-up

Middleton lost by nine wickets at East Grinstead after their top five batsmen failed to fire. It took 36 from Monty Morgan to get them up to a below-par total of 107, and that proved a comfortable target by the home side, who lost only one wicket.

In division two, Chichester couldn’t quite force a win over Preston Nomads twos.

Priory totalled 232-6 declared thanks to 100 from Tarryck Gabriel and Tim Wergen’s 59.

Ajit Sambhi took 5-35 in the Nomads reply but they clung on, ending n 109-8.

In division three west 91 not out from Jack Stannard was the highlight as Pagham hammered Henfield (188 all out) by nine wickets.

Clanfield v Ashling

Heavy rain at South Lane Meadow delayed the start of this 35 over fixture.

Ashling, winning the toss and making first use of a pitch with variable bounce found runs difficult to come by and could only muster 86.

Ian Craig (16) and Ben Harrild (13) were the main contributors with Bob Wheeler taking 3/15 and Colin Buckle 2/17.