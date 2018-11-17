Eight go for glory in Southern National at Fontwell Park - preview and tips

Eight contenders will go for glory in Fontwell Park's Southern National on Sunday.

Final declarations have left a stellar field in place for the 2.40pm contest, one of the highlights of the track's annual programme.

Potters Approach, to be ridden by Connor Shoemark for trainer Dan Skelton, will go off as one of the favourites for the three mile, three furlong test of stamina.

Robert's Star (Sean Bowen / Mark Bradstock) is another likely to be vying for market leadership. Bowen won the race last year on the Anthony Honeyball-trained Cresswell Breeze.

Also in the field are Shanroe Santos (Leighton Aspell / Lucy Wadham), Mighty Leader (James Best / Fergal O'Brien), Wizards Bridge (Tom O'Brien / Colin Tizzard), Morney Wing (Harry Bannister / Charlie Mann), Gingili (Noel Fehily / Johnny Farrelly) and Cap Horner (Daniel Sansom / Seamus Mullins).

Here is the full card for the Southern National

The Southern National - sponsored this year by Sun Racing - is the centrepiece of a seven-race card that has attracted 62 runners.

The action starts at 12.25 with the Follow Top Tipster Templegate At Sun Racing Novices' Handicap Hurdle and ends at 3.50pm with the Follow Top Tipsters At Sun Racing Handicap Chase.

The Like Sun Racing On Facebook Handicap Hurdle at 3.15 has the afternoon's largest field, with 15 going for it.

Our selections

Southern National - Win: Robert's Star; each-way: Gingili.

Rest of the card: 12.25 No No Juliet, 12.55 Moabit, 1.30 Walt, 2.05 Tazka, 3.15 Westerbee, 3.50 Turban.

