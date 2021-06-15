33 pictures as the Bognor boys come back to the training pitch

The fact there was no league or cup games from November onwards at the Rocks' level last season - and no chance to train together for months - has prompted the Bognor backroom staff to organise some pre-pre-season sessions to check on the players' fitness and get them back together for some running and ball work. They just happen to have chosen two of the hottest days of the years to do it on. Judging from the pictures by Martin Denyer - which you can see on this page and the ones linked - the Rocks lads were made to work pretty hard. Fans will be hoping it helps them hit the ground running when the new Isthmian League season starts in August.