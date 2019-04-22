Blake's verdict on Rocks v Whitehawk: We didn't have desire to put a chance over the line

Bognor coach Robbie Blake felt the Rocks' performance against Whitehawk was the best they could have got out of the squad as it stands.

He said they desperately wanted to win and created chances but said it was disappointing they could not turn one opening into a goal.

Bognor could not find a way past Whitehawk / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Blake felt some of the team's decision-making in the final third was poor, but did say the players had got some of the trust back they had lost in some recent poor displays.

He said he and manager Jack Pearce were already well into the job of looking at who they needed for next season - and getting in the 'right type' of player to make sure the club could fare better and get more consistent results.

