Block on move from Hibernian as Queen's Park loan is sealed

Bognor star Tommy Block has joined Scotland's oldest senior football club, Queens Park, on a season's loan

The teenage midfielder, who joined Hibs from Bognor Regis Town in the middle of last season, will hope to get some first-team experience with the Scottish League Two side.

Rocks fans have been following his progress closely since he left Nyewood Lane and will be wishing him well at the Hampden Park club.

The move was announced by Queens Park FC on Sunday afternoon and they thanked Hibs for making it possible.

Block told Hibs’ official website: “This is a great opportunity for me and I want to make the most of it. I’d like to thank Queen’s Park for showing real faith in me and to the staff at HTC, because they have a plan for every player and it’s not just a case of sending boys out on loan and hoping for the best.

“Queen’s Park have shown that they aren’t afraid to put young players in and you only have to look at Andy Robertson to see that. I’m also looking forward to running out at an iconic stadium like Hampden on a regular basis.”