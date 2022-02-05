Bognor beat Brightlingsea Regent - the match in pictures

Goals from ex-Pompey forward Harrison Brook on on-loan Pompey academy striker Dan Gifford put them 2-0 up before an Aaron Blair reply gave them a nervy last couple of minutes. It puts Bognor 11th in the table, ten points off the play-off zone. See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked by Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips.
Action from the Rocks' 2-1 win over Brightlingsea Regent in the Isthmian premier division at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
