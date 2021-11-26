Bognor coach Blake calls for consistency ahead of Hornchurch clash

Bognor celebrate netting in their 2-1 win over Margate. Picture by Trevor Staff

The trio all have niggling knocks following a 2-1 win at Margate at the weekend and will have their fitness evaluated as the week progresses ahead of the clash with 12th-placed Urchins.

Bognor, up to eighth in the table, want to maintain their momentum from the triumph at Hartsdown Park when they go toe-to-toe with Mark Stimson's men.

Blake, number two to long-serving boss Pearce, says his side's home form needs improvement and will remind his charges of the need to add consistency to the performances.

He said: "We play some very good football, with sharp incisive passing and great movement and when we do it's a joy to watch. The challenge is to produce more of it and more often.

"And that means ensuring our focus and concentration are correct for the entire 90 minutes. We can't afford to switch off, as we have done at times this season, and if we can put this right we have a great chance to being in and around the play-off places come the business end of the season.

"We've had three away games on the bounce, covering something like 800 miles, so it will be great to get in front of our supporters at the Lane again. The support we get on the road is unbelievable and at home it's also superb.

"Gates are up and we have a great vibe around the place. We look forward to the game with Hornchurch with cautious optimism but knowing that there won't any lack of industry and effort from us."

Blake will get the chance to pass on some of his expertise in a coaching session on the morning of the game when he leads an initiative for dads from the Bognor area.

It will provide an opportunity for them to take part in the event as part of the ‘Even Superheroes Need A Dad’ campaign run by Aspire Sussex’s ‘All About Me’ project.