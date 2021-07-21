Bognor coach Blake delights in dazzling display at Havant

Action from Bognor Regis Town's 3-2 win at Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday. Picture by Martin Denyer

Blake joined manager Jack Pearce on the side lines on Saturday to see a depleted Nye Camp squad pick up their first summer win ahead of the new campaign as they came from behind twice thanks to goals from Kayne Diedrick-Roberts, Jake Flannigan and Karol Skoczen.

The win gives the Rocks a confidence boost going in to Saturday's trip to face Horndean - bossed by former fans' favourite Micky Birmingham - and comes after a 2-2 draw at Littlehampton Town and a 3-0 reverse at home to League One Burton Albion.

Bognor then host a Pompey XI on Wednesday, July 28 in a game expected to draw a bumper gate to Nyewood Lane.

Home games against Dorking Wanderers on August 1, and Chichester City on August 7 follow before the action kicks off in the Isthmian Premier Division with a home game against Bishop's Stortford on Saturday, August 14.

And while the win against the Hawks from the National League South at a sun-kissed Westleigh Park was deserved, it was the manner of the triumph which was most pleasing for former Pompey coach Blake.

He said: "Some of our passing and movement was first class against a strong and physical Havant side.

"They gave a us a real test and of course they had chances as well and could have won the game.

"But we played our football and played it well; what was very pleasing also was the desire shown by the lads. The fitness was good and they stuck with the plan.

"Me and Jack adjusted a few things as the game went on and the lads responded superbly.

"We obviously had a good few key players missing for various reasons and the great thing is that we can welcome those players back and in turn that will very much strengthen our position.

“It's nice to pick up the win and we now go in to the game against Micky's side. We know full well he will have them firing.

"He's a great manager and motivator so we know we face another big test but we are confident that if we play our passing game we can do well.

"Then we have two more home games before the real action begins.

"There is a chance we can add to the squad in certain positions and we believe there is no reason why we can't challenge at the top.