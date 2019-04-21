Bognor coach Blake gives injury verdict on Pompey striker Lethbridge

Bognor say striker Brad Lethbridge is likely to miss the final two league games - but hope he will be able to line up at the Amex Stadium next month in the Sussex Senior Cup final.

The Pompey Academy forward was stretchered off on the stroke of half-time of the Rocks’ 2-0 Bostik League premier division loss to champions Dorking Wanderers.

First-team coach Robbie Blake admits Lethbridge, 18, is unlikely to feature in Bognor’s remaining two league games. However, there is optimism the Gosport talent will be fit for Bognor's Sussex Senior Cup final against Burgess Hill. It takes place at Brighton & Hove Albion's ground on May 7.

Blake said: "He’s not broken anything just badly bruised, may struggle for any league football this season, but hopefully maybe a slight chance of final."

Lethbridge has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Nyewood Lane this season, scoring 12 goals in 38 appearances.

Champions too strong for Rocks