The Tanners lead at the break thanks to Jack Skinner's strike midway through the half.

But the Rocks rallied, and goals from James Crane, Nathan Odokonyero and Jordy Mongoy put the hosts 3-1 up with 15 minutes remaining.

Adam Green pegged one back for Leatherhead with six minutes to go, but Bognor held on to claim the three points.

Photographer Martin Denyer was there to catch the action.

