Bognor fans off to west country - and East Grinstead

Bognor fans are on their travels in the coming week / Picture: Lyn Phillips

They head for Plymouth Parkway's ground on Sunday afternoon to play Truro, who are ground-sharing there this season.

It's a long trek for Bognor and their supporters and there's a coach leaving Bognor at 8.30am. Fans are being urged to book for the big day out in a competition the Rocks are due a good run in. Anyone interested in going should call Dave Robinson on 07876 497929.

There will also be a coach going to East Grinstead on Tuesday (Nov 16) evening, when the Rocks are due in Sussex Senior Cup action against the Isthmian south east side. The coach leaves at 5.45 and again anyone interested should ring Dave Robinson on 07876 497929.

That match means the Rocks' home game with Corinthian Casuals in the Isthmian premier will now be played on Tuesday, December 7.