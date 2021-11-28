Action from Hornchurch's 2-1 win over the Rocks at Nyewood Lane / Picture: Chris Hatton

Bognor v Hornchurch - Isthmian League clash in pictures

Hornchurch had a spectacular goal from the halfway line to thank for beating the Rocks 2-1 at Nyewood Lane.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 1:54 pm

Lewwis Spence did the damage, beating Amadou Tangara from long range, as the Rocks' home inconsistencies continued. See some pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked - taken by Chris Hatton and Marti Denyer. Here is the match report.

1. Rocks beaten by Hornchurch - the match in pictures

Action from Hornchurch's 2-1 win over the Rocks at Nyewood Lane / Picture: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

2.

Action from Hornchurch's 2-1 win over the Rocks at Nyewood Lane / Picture: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

3.

Action from Hornchurch's 2-1 win over the Rocks at Nyewood Lane / Picture: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

4.

Action from Hornchurch's 2-1 win over the Rocks at Nyewood Lane / Picture: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3