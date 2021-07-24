Bognor v Pompey friendly called off

Action from Pompey's visit to the Rocks in 2019 / Picture: Tommy McMillan

It's a huge blow for the Rocks as the game is their biggest money-spinner of the year - and they will be hoping the game can be rearranged.

Bognor also lost the match last year because of the pandemic, while it's the second Pompey friendly called off in a week - they also had to pull out of their visit to Gosport last Wednesday.

A statement by Pompey said: "Portsmouth Football Club can regretfully confirm that Wednesday’s friendly at Bognor has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.

"The Pompey team was due to contain a mixture of young professionals and members of the U18 academy side, as well as a small number of first team players who are not involved in a behind closed doors friendly the previous evening.

"However, a positive Covid-19 test means that the entire U18 team are currently having to self-isolate.