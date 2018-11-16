Bosham beaten at Copthorne - East Dean enjoy cup success at Uckfield

Our latest round-up of intermediate football in the area features news of another defeat for struggling Bosham and further cup progress for East Dean. Read the match reports below and send yours to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk so we can publish them in the paper and online.

Copthorne 2 Bosham 1 - SCFL division two

New boys Copthorne – who came into the Sussex Combination Football league from the Mid Sussex League this season – heaped more pressure on struggling Bosham with a hard-fought victory at the temporary home at Smallfield FC.

A late strike from Oscar Weddell snatched the win when it seemed a share of the spoils was on the cards.

Bosham started brightly and after only ten minutes Max Terry had an excellent chance to break the deadlock when put through on goal by Alex Barnes. Terry fired goalward and beat keeper Jamie Craven, but saw his effort squeeze past the outside of the post.

It wasn’t long before the visitors took a deserved lead through the dangerous Barnes. The Bosham striker made space and fired a low effort past Craven and into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

Copthorne drew level within a minute whenWeddell found space almost 30 yards out and struck a thunderbolt that flew past the outstretched arms of Bosham keeper Harley Redman and into the roof of the net.

Copthorne created more chances as the half progressed. Jack Hardman cleared off the line for the Robins from Weddell’s header at a corner and Jack Jenkins burst through the Reds defence but fired over when it seemed easier to score.

Bosham went close through Barnes, who struck an upright from a tight angle, and Drew Moore was unable to get to the rebouns.

Redman pulled off a couple of stunning saves to keep the Robins in the game, in particular from a stunning strike from Weddell.

Ryan Fenton had a go but Redman kept it out.

Despite Bosham’s efforts to try to find a winner they were caught out, somewhat softly, from a corner with just under ten minutes left.

Matt Dixon swung it in and Weddell diverted it into the back of the net.

Bosham battled on bravely but time ran out. The young squad continue to improve and will hope for a better result when Westfield visit Walton Lane this weekend.

Bosham: Redman, Reynolds, Briance, Bulbeck, Barnes, Crabb, Moore, Wedgewood, Hardman, Hurst, Terry. Subs: Hargreaves, Spicer, Reddington, Bishop.

ALAN PRICE

AFC Uckfield Town Res 3 East Dean 4 - Sussex Intermediate Cup

East Dean notched another Intermediate Cup victory when they made the long trip to play AFC Uckfield Town Reserves.

Uckfield grabed the lead from a corner but just before the half-time whistle, Aaron Freeman picked up a lose ball and fired a thunderous strike past the goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

East Dean knew they had to be much better.

East Dean did show instant fight from a early second-half free-kick as Freeman flicked a header agasint the post and the rebound fell to the feet of MoM Dan Richards, who poked the ball home to give the away side the lead.

Five minutes later the home side were level from a free-kick of their own.

Soon the home side took a 3-2 lead but Freeman converted his second free-kick in two weeks for 3-3.

After Dean keeper George Phillpott saved a shot off the line, and the back line had cleared numeorus balls lofted towards them, it was East Dean who had the final say.

Zach Dray ran at the defence, passing to Freeman, who offloaded the ball wide to Eli Duaya, who flicked the ball round the defender, ran to the byline and cut back for Dray to convert.

East Dean: Philpott, Strain, Freeman, Wordsworth, O’Donnell, Haynes, Richards, Chuter, Caveney, Dray, Freeman A. Subs: Illard, Dauya, Smith.