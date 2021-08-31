Brighton fending off bids as they look to strengthen - 18 Premier League deals that could go through on deadline day

This could be an extraordinarily busy day for Brighton.

The Seagulls, having already sold Ben White this window, are financially strong enough to hold on to their best players but that is unlikely to stop clubs testing their resolve for some star players.

Meanwhile, there could yet be a new face or two coming through to doors of the Amex before the window shuts. Graham Potter knows where he needs to strengthen and there are three big deals that could happen.

Deadline day always brings with it a number of surprising last-minute deals that may or may not go through but there is already plenty of speculation that has been doing the rounds for days or even weeks and, in some cases, months.

Elsewhere, Liverpool may yet bolster their squad by swooping for a player from a Premier League rival. For Everton, Rafa Benitez looks set to be active in the last few hours of the window as he bids to bolster his squad and build on an impressive start to the season.

The London clubs, particularly West Ham, could be busy – there looks to be work to do at Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s headline grabbing return to Manchester United could mean more than one player heads for the exit door at Old Trafford.

Take a look below and flick through at some of the big deals that could be set to go through before the 11pm deadline.

