RECAP: Brighton transfer news - Porto attacker signs, Julio Enciso talks collapse, Dan Burn 'buzzing', £6m Deniz Undaz decision,

Brighton and Hove Albion had a busy end to January transfer window
The Premier League winter transfer window shut at 11pm on Monday and there was plenty of business completed by Brighton and all top-flight clubs.
Albion have already had a fairly busy month as Graham Potter tweaks his squad for the second part of the Premier League season.
Players have departed on loan in search of regular first team and there has been one permanent arrival so far.
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 23:23
- Dan Burn: Albion’s 29-year-old defender finalises his £13m move to Newcastle today
- Julio César Enciso: talks collapse
- Deniz Undav: The German striker signs for Albion from USG fr a reported £6m
- Benicio Baker-Boaitey joins from Porto
- Ryan Longman makes loan deal to Hull permanent
One Kjell of a keeper
Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is joining Jupiler League side Oostende on loan until the end of the season.
Scherpen, 22, joined Albion in the summer from Ajax and made his debut in the 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup third round.
Head coach Graham Potter said, “We’ve been impressed with Kjell since he joined us last summer, and this is a good opportunity for him to get games and experience under his belt in a really strong league in Belgium.
“We wish him all the best for the rest of the season. Ben Roberts, David Weir and his team will be monitoring his progress at Oostende.”
Kjell has also played regularly for the under-23s before breaking into the first-team squad in recent weeks.
Burn ‘buzzing’
Dan Burn has completed a transfer to Newcastle United for a fee believed to be in the region of £13m
The 29-year-old central defender moves to his hometown club, where he was a season-ticket holder as a boy.
Graham Potter commented, “We were not actively looking to sell Dan during this window, but the transfer represents a very good transfer for our club and the player.
“Newcastle are Dan’s boyhood club, and this move allows him to potentially play out the rest of his career at his home club.
“Ever since I have been at the club, Dan has been brilliant for me. He is a superb professional, adaptable and a great character on and off the pitch.
“We will miss him here, but we understand his reasons for wanting to move and he goes with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.”
Dan joined Albion on a four-year deal from Wigan Athletic in August 2018; and went back to Wigan on loan until the 2019 January transfer window.
The 6ft 7in defender began his career in Newcastle United’s academy, but dropped into non-league football to begin his senior career.
An impressive two-year spell at Darlington led to a move to Fulham, then in the Premier League.
He moved to Wigan in 2016 and was a regular for the Latics, where he caught Albion’s attention.
He made his Seagulls debut in the goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion in an Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie.
Under Potter, Dan has been utilised across the left side of the defence. He has made 85 senior appearances for the club, scoring twice.
Burn added:
Burn said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I never thought I’d be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James’ Park, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.
“I can’t wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it’s crazy. I’m excited to get started.”
His new boss Eddie Howe said: “Eddie Howe said: “I’m delighted to bring Dan back to the North East. He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch.”We have been very keen to add competition defensively and Dan fits the profile we have been looking for. He is naturally left-footed, which provides further balance to our backline, and he will be a great addition to the group.”
Longman deal agreed
Ryan Longman has completed a permanent move to Championship side Hull City, with an initial transfer fee believed to be in the region of £700,000
The 21-year-old has enjoyed a strong first half of the campaign on loan with the Tigers, including scoring a winning goal against Bournemouth recently.
Longman said: “I’m ecstatic – really glad I’ve got it over the line.
“A big thank you to my agency and Brighton for the last 10-11 years and I’m looking forward to the next step in my career.
“The past six, seven months here have been brilliant. I’m building more confidence game by game and results are going our way as well.
“Hopefully, I can keep putting some goals and assists away and help the team out whatever way I can.
“I’m very happy with the goals I’ve scored recently and I’m just glad we’re getting the points on the board.
“I want to help us climb up the table, try and push on and get the Tigers where they should be.
“I can’t wait to see all the fans on Saturday at the MKM and hopefully we can get another three points.”
Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Ryan has made really good progress over the last 18 months with loans to AFC Wimbledon and Hull.
“Making the move to Hull permanent gives him the opportunity to settle down and continue to grow as a player, playing regular football at a really good level for his age.
“This is a good move for all concerned, both clubs and the player. Ryan is another success story for our academy, and we can be proud of his progress. We wish him all the best for the future.”
The forward joined the Albion academy in 2012, making his professional debut in September 2019 in the Carabao Cup.
He spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Wimbledon in League One, scoring on nine occasions in 51 appearances.
He made the step up to the Championship in the summer with Hull and has scored four times in 20 appearances in all competitions.
Benicio Baker-Boaitey
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Porto winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move.
The 18-year-old wide player, who began his career with West Ham, will initially join Andrew Crofts’s under-23s squad, who are currently seventh in Premier League 2.
Under-23s boss Crofts said, “Benicio is an exciting player and one who we are looking forward to working with, initially between now and the end of the season.
“Now the challenge is to show what his strengths are, continue his development, and push forward with his progression in the second part of the season.”
Londoner Baker-Boaitey came through the ranks with West Ham, before leaving for Porto at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.
It was reported West Ham received a fee of around £190,000 in compensation when Baker-Boaitey joined Porto.
He is contracted to the Portuguese until June 30, 2023.
PL latest: Van the man
The first signing of the Lampard era at Everton was announced when Van De Beek completed his loan switch from Manchester United.
“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team,” the Holland international told evertontv after his loan move until the end of the season was confirmed.
“I think it is a great club. There are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.
“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision.
“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot.”
PL latest: A Targett market
Newcastle made their fourth signing of the window as full-back Matt Targett arrived on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.
Eddie Howe has already recruited Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes, while Brighton defender Dan Burn and Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard continue to be linked with late moves to the north east.
Done deal
German striker Deniz Undav has joined Albion from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, signing a contract until June 2026.
The 25-year-old will remain on loan with Union - currently top of the Belgian Juliper Pro League - until the end of the current season, and link up with Albion for pre-season training ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Deniz is an exciting player who will add variation to our attacking options for next season.”
Head coach Graham Potter added, “We are really looking forward to his arrival and working with him from next summer, as we prepare for the 2022/23 season.”