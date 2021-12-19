Broadbridge Heath v Pagham: Lions leave Bears with sore heads

Action from Broadbridge Heath v Pagham / Picture: Derek Martin Photography and Art

After two weeks off Pagham made their first visit to the the newly constructed Countryside Stadium. There was plenty to keep the fans entertained with 12 cards, a couple of penalties and five goals.

It was Pagham who started the brighter with a few early chances but nothing really troubled the home side's keeper. until the returning Joe Bennett popped up at the back post to smash the ball home from just inside the area. With tempers flaring over nothing much, cards started to fly out like it was, well, Christmas.

Pagham really started to take control of the game and on 34 minutes George Bingham was brought down inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot. Ryan Morey stepped up to make it 2-0 at the break.

Broadbridge Heath came out with the bit between their teeth and started to put a bit of pressure on Pagham. It took them 10 minutes to half the deficit when Conor Geoghegan pulled down a Broadbridge Heath player - Pagham felt it was outside the box but a penalty was given and converted by Craig Goodsir. In the squabbles afterwards, Olly Hambleton saw himself sent the the sin bin.

And while Pagham was down to ten Goodsir struck a beautiful free kick into the Pagham top corner leaving pagham veteran goalkeeper with no hope.

With the sin bin period for Hambleton over and two changes made by manager Ryan Pharo, with Callum Chalmers and Jake Heryet entering the game, up stepped that boy Bennett again. With a wonderfully weighted ball lofted over the right back from Geoghegan, Bennett took it in his stride and entered the box, left a defender for dead then slotted home for the winner.

Pagham’s club captain Nathan Da Costa said: “It’s frustrating when you're unable to play but watching the lads today fight to the end for the three points really sets us up nicely going into the New Year.”