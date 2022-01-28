Bromley and former Leyton Orient striker joins Bognor

Finlay Lovatt at Bromley

Pearce, along with coach Robbie Blake, is confident the paperwork will be in place for the former Leyton Orient frontman to be included in the travelling squad for the Isthmian premier division game at Wingate & Finchley on Saturday.

The long-serving Rocks manager made his move for Lovatt, 19, after speaking of his desire to make changes to his team after a disappointing 3-1 reverse at Bishop's Stortford on Tuesday.

Lovatt arrived at the National League outfit from the Os and signed as a first year professional ahead of this season. Spending the majority of the season in the U23s set-up, he picked up a goal scoring habit at the club and even netted four in one game against Corinthian Reserves.

After continuing to impress, he was given the nod by Bromley gaffer Andy Woodman and came on as a sub in a 3-0 defeat at Rotherham United in the FA Cup. He then made two further appearances in the FA Trophy and scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at Dover Athletic.