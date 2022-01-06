Chichester City coach: One win won't put us off course

Chichester City on the ball at East Grinstead, where they were beaten 1-0 / Picture: Neil Holmes

A late goal condemned City to a 1-0 defeat at East Court in their first game of 2022 on Monday but it was their first league defeat since the end of November.

Killpartrick admitted the Wasps looked hungrier than the visitors at times but said that was unusual for City. And he said it had to be seen in the context of their fine recent form.

Chi had won six and drawn three of their previous ten in the Isthmian south east.

Killpartrick said: “I feel a draw would have been a fair result but for the first time in a couple of years, the other side showed more hunger, which was disappointing.

“We’ll be interested to see the response because we’re always learning. And it’s important to say the players have been magnificent for us in recent times.”

When wins were proving hard to come by for City early in the season, Killpartrick told the Observer the coaches could see they’d come – and he has been proved right. “It’s about trusting the process and realising it’s a long-term project,” he said.

City have a chance to establish a new run of form with three home games in eight days. They host Herne Bay and Three Bridges on the next Saturdays, with an RUR Cup tie against Steyning in between next Tuesday.