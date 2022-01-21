Chichester City have mixed week - Bognor can't find home wins - Selsey and Midhurst get job done

Chichester City press Three Bridges / Picture: Neil Holmes

Chichester City 1 Three Bridges 0

Isthmian south east

Chichester bounced back to winning league ways when Ryan Davidson grabbed the only goal of this game in the sixth minute.

Bognor made to defend against Horsham / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Fine saves by Bridges No1 Mitch Bromage and goal-line clearances to deny Ben Mendoza and Kaleem Haitham prevented City from adding to their tally.

Bridges had three players suspended for this game after red cards in their recent game at Whitehawk in which a total of five men were sent off.

Bridges had the first opportunity when Tad Bromage headed Ryan Brackpool’s long throw over the bar. Ben Pashley and Callum Overton hooked up at the other end to win the first corner. Rob Hutchings whipped it to the back post but Lewis Hyde wasn’t able to keep his header down.

Davidson broke the deadlock after Mendoza and Overton combined. The Bridges keeper stretched out a glove to Overton’s effort but slipped as Davidson got something on the ball and steered it beyond him.

Chi City Women in action at Eversley / Picture: Neil Holmes

Emmett Dunn fouled Brannon O’Neill, who delivered the set-piece only for Hyde to head away. Haitham did well to hold off Curtis Gayler and found Dunn but it came to nothing.

Chi keeper Kieran Magee’s lovely kick instigated a nice move before the shot-stopper was out smartly from his area to tidy up a Bridges attack.

Pashley was booked 21 minutes in. Dan Perry’s touch for Bridges might have troubled Magee, but it didn’t come off. Overton pulled a decent save out of Bromage after nice work by MoM Lloyd Rowlatt and Mendoza.

Neat defending from Hutchings saw off Giani Ashley and a clever twist by Mendoza brought a foul from Michael Wilson and a talking-to by the ref. Overton’s cracking header was turned over from a corner.

It was nip and tuck into the second half. Rowlatt almost got in only for Tad Bromage to make a telling challenge. Dunn joined Pashley in the referee’s notebook just after the hour for a foul on sub Ben Bacon.

It might have been 2-0 on 68 minutes when, after a defence-splitting run, Mendoza squared to Haitham whose shot was headed off the line by O’Neill. Gayler fired one over as Bridges pressed and Haitham did a defender with great skill only to be upended.

A loose ball wouldn’t sit up for Jamie Horncastle in the area, then Magee gathered James Young’s cross and his teammates blocked a Gayler shot.

As the clock ticked down Tad Bromage impeded Rowlatt just outside the area. Mendoza and Rowlatt worked the free-kick to win a corner.

Sub Scott Jones pressed the Bridges keeper in the third minute of added time and Haitham fizzed the last shot of the game over the top.

IAN WORDEN

Chichester City 3 Folkestone 5 - Velocity Trophy

Chichester were knocked out of the Velocity Trophy by Folkestone Invicta as the Isthmian premier division promotion contenders grabbed five second half goals.

Charlie Oakwell-Boulton gave the hosts the lead, heading in the opener on 26 minutes, and an upset looked on the cards when new boy Miles Everett doubled the advantage just before the break.

The tie turned however, as Invicta, one step above Chi in the non-league pyramid, snatched two goals in three second half minutes. Both Ade Yusuff and Ian Draycott went on to bag braces with Jordan Wright adding a fifth, before Ollie Barry pulled one back for Chichester late on.

Eight players who started for Folkestone against National League Wrexham in the fourth round of the FA Trophy last time out featured in the Kent team’s strong line-up, whereas Miles Rutherford & Co opted for a much-changed side to the one that beat Three Bridges at the weekend.

U23s keeper Ollie Carroll came in for custodian Kieran Magee between the sticks, youngsters Jack Farrier and Eric-Georges Dellaud replaced Ryan Davidson and Rob Hutchings as full backs, Tyrone Madhani started in midfield alongside recent signings Everett and Stan Bridgman, who caught the eye, together with Oakwell-Boulton. Regular first-teamers Ben Pashley and Lewis Hyde were partnered in the heart of defence, and City stalwart Scott Jones was given the No9 shirt. Top scorer Callum Overton and skipper Jamie Horncastle dropped to the bench with other U23s Cam Russell, Liam Conolly and Barry.

The visitors pressed early on and forged a couple of decent opportunities, but Draycott’s first minute effort did little to trouble Carroll, and then when the Chi No1 failed to clear the ball it wouldn’t sit up for striker David Smith.

Next, Ronnie Dolan fizzed one over the frame of the goal just before Ben Mendoza was dragged down in the box following an exchange with Jones only for the ref to dismiss penalty appeals.

Jones pulled a shot narrowly wide on nine minutes after Madhani picked him out and Madhani spurned a golden chance shooting over after a lovely cross-field ping from Everett. Folkestone then won a soft free-kick which Dolan took and a teammate looped his header onto the top of the bar.

Farrier did well to cut out Dolan’s through ball intended for Draycott just before Carroll denied the Invicta No7 on the quarter hour mark. Madhani and Farrier hooked up down the right but Tim Roberts claimed easily enough when the delivery came in. Alfie Paxman’s pace got the away side going on the other flank only for his cross-cum-shot to ricochet off the woodwork.

Composed defending by Farrier allowed him to control the ball on his chest and clear as Draycott combined with Smith and whipped over a cross. And then Oakwell-Boulton broke the deadlock against the run of play with a classy header. Invicta responded and the Chi back four had to have their wits about them to charge an effort down, clear a Wright delivery, and smuggle the ball to safety as Smith and Paxman threatened once more.

The hosts got away with one when Farrier bailed Carroll out for a mistake and then the Chi keeper was off his line sharply to challenge Yusuff. Folkestone won a half hour corner that Dolan took and Micheal Everitt headed into the danger area. Yusuff seemingly got a final touch but an assistant referee’s flag chalked the equaliser off.

Josh Vincent then cracked a fierce attempt that somehow cannoned back off the woodwork and home side defenders got in headers and blocks to subdue a spell of sustained pressure. Mendoza had a shot charged down at the other end and Carroll made a fine save to deny Yusuff, while an error by his counterpart moments before the half time whistle gifted Everett Chi’s second goal after good pressing.

The visitors’ Connor Collins came on for Roberts in goal at the break and Yusuff went close seconds into the restart with an attempt which curled inches over. Carroll then got something behind Draycott’s shot, but couldn’t prevent the Invicta player scoring in the 50th minute after nice movement drew opponents in and Draycott found the back of the net.

It was all square barely three minutes later as Yusuff stabbed home Paxman’s pass. Next, Carroll pulled off a super double save, and Jones had a shot on the turn blocked by Paxman in a rare raid. Dolan thumped a set-piece into the wall before Carroll brought Yusuff down in the box, only to redeem himself with an impressive save from Yusuff’s resulting penalty kick.

Russell replaced Bridgman for the last 30 and Wright gave Folkestone the lead on 64 minutes. Carroll held on to Yusuff’s next effort, but made a mistake presenting Draycott with his second, and his team’s fourth of the night. A lovely twist and turn by Mendoza sent Chi away for a move that fizzled out before Yusuff and Paxman linked up again and Carroll got a glove on the final cross.

A simple finish from Yusuff made it 5-2 on 80 minutes with Barry, who’d replaced Oakwell-Boulton, neatly steering in Jones’ delivery from the right for a consolation one minute ahead of full time. Next up for Chi is a visit to Whitehawk for an Isthmian south east on Saturday 22nd January (3pm).

IAN WORDEN

Rocks 2 Horsham 2

Isthmian premier

Bognor were twice pegged back by Horsham as the sides played out an entertaining draw in front of 960 fans at Nyewood Lane.

Ethan Robb’s goal was cancelled out by a Tom Kavanagh penalty - then just when it looked like Jordy Mongoy had earned the Rocks victor,y Tom Richards popped up with an injury-time equaliser for the Hornets.

Charlie Bell was back from suspension and Calvin Davies from injury for the Rocks.

Eddie D’Sane won an early Hornets corner but Lee Harding curled it into the side netting.

Joe Cook burst forward and won a corner that fell to Robb whose volley flew wide.

D’Sane slipped Harding in unmarked on 19 minutes. He had only Amadou Tangara to beat but the keeper saved and Joe Dandy cleared.

Kavanagh’s free-kick was headed away by Harvey Whyte on 22 minutes.

Bognor led on 27 minutes.

Mongoy won a corner after trying to spin round Chris Sessegnon. Davies’ kick was played short to Whyte who played it back to Robb who, from about 25 yards out, hit it low into the bottom corner, beating Sam Howes.

Cook headed a dangerous cross away from Rob O’Toole. Ex-Rock Harvey Sparks got a cross in which was deflected into the arms of Tangara.

Harding went into the book on 34 minutes after strong words with the referee. Harding forced Tangara into a low save.

A spell of attacking play by the Rocks ended when Davies’ corner was out of Craig Robson’s reach.

Dan Gifford was put hrough by Robb but Howes deflected it wide.

Then Gifford picked out Nathan Odokonyero who was blocked by a defender.

When O’Toole’s shot was pushed out by Tangara it fell to Shamir Fenelon who knocked it in, but he was offside.

Sparks went down in the area on 52 minutes but the referee waved away the penalty claims.

When Bognor lost possession on the edge of their box, Cook’s flailing leg saw D’Sane go to ground in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Kavanagh slammed the penalty high into net.

Kayne Diedrick-Roberts and Ashton Leigh replaced Davies and Robson on 64 minutes. D’Sane went to ground in the box again but there was no spot-kick this time.

Whyte went into the book on 70 minutes after a challenge on Fenelon, who made way for Tom Richards.

Leigh set up Cook for a header at goal but Sessegnon headed it off the goal line.

Whyte went to ground following the corner but the referee ignored claims for a penalty.

Bognor got their second on 77 minutes. A long ball by Leigh to Diedrick-Roberts saw him run on and cut it back to Mongoy. He took his time before superbly curling his shot high into the top corner.

D’Sane ran through and his powerful shot from a diagonal angle was pushed away by Tangara. Whyte had to be replaced by James Crane on 81 minutes.

Odokonyero fired a chance over the bar on 84 minutes, then Mongoy went close.

Cook denied D’Sane an opening with a fine tackle, then Charlie Harris was thwarted by Tangara.

But Horsham levelled four minutes into stoppage time. D’Sane shot, Tangara pushed it on to the post but Richards just had to tap into the net. There was a suspicion of handball but the goal stood.

LIAM GOODLEY

Rocks 0 Worthing 2

Sussex Senior Cup QF

Hard-working Bognor were knocked out of the Sussex Senior Cup by rivals Worthing in front of a large crowd of 842 at Nyeood Lane.

A goal from Will Seager in the first half and a last minute strike from Jasper Pattenden sealed Worthing's place in the semi finals and gave them their second win at Nyewood Lane inside a month.

A minute's silence was observed before the game as both sides remembered Paul Hinshelwood, the father of Worthing manager Adam and from a family very well known and regarded in Sussex football circles, who sadly passed away recently.

Bognor started brightly as Jordy Mongoy's effort was blocked by a brave Marvin Armstrong. Joe Cook lost possession cheaply allowing Armstrong to tee up Reece Myles-Meekums who stepped through before belting it high over the bar for Worthing. Dean Cox's free-kick found a Worthing head but the attempt was easily saved by Amadou Tangara on 3 minutes.

Nathan Odokonyero combined with Joe Dandy who put the ball along the deck for Odokonyero but he was denied by a defender. Calvin Davies fouled Jasper Pattenden and then Cook committed a late challenge on Armstrong as Bognor were giving silly free-kicks away early on. Straight from a Worthing attack, Dan Gifford went on a forward run. He beat Aarran Racine and turned him but Racine managed to get back and slide in at the last moment, timing he challenge well to stop the young striker's advance.

On 16 minutes Dayshonne Golding was set through as Craig Robson was beaten to the ball by Myles-Meekums. He played it to Golding who smashed it off the frame of goal. Myles-Meekums did well to receive the ball from ex-Rock Darren Budd who found him neatly with a pass but Myles-Meekums shot was hit straight at Tangara, much to his relief.

Armstrong found his attempt bravely blocked by Kayne Diedrick-Roberts down one end. Then Nathan Odokonyero sprung on the counter but after passing onto Mongoy and his run across the defence. His shot was hit along the deck but straight at Harrison Male. Cook fouled Golding and he won yet another freekick for Worthing. The ball in was headed away by Cook who redeemed himself following the incident.

A left sided cross was headed out for a corner by Cook. The short corner was played inside to Pattenden who found Golding but his advance was defended. Davies went into the book on 29 minutes. Though Cox steered his direct freekick narrowly over the crossbar.

Mongoy won a corner on the left. Ashton Leigh took it but the ball was cleared out again and then Budd cleared up the follow up cross into the area from Leigh soon after. Luca Cocoracchio won a free-kick as Mongoy used his arm to block the ball. Nothing came from the kick.

But Worthing went ahead on 40 minutes. Armstrong had a low strike which was somehow diverted back out by Tangara and then Seager followed up to slot it low inside the bottom right corner to give the Mackerel Men the lead.

Gifford was fouled clearly with a push by Pattenden. Leigh's high hanging freekick was gathered in the air by Male but the Bognor players were flagged offside in the box and so a goal wouldn't have counted anyway. HT 0-1

Harvey Hughes conceded a corner as he denied Pattenden with his advance, but the corner was dealt with by the Bognor defence. Mongoy played well along the left flank before cutting inside and passing straight to Odokonyero who diverted it low and wide of the left post on 52 minutes. Seager went into the book for Worthing after his foul on Davies in the build up to Odokonyero's chance.

Dandy won the ball in the air. The ball fell to Odokonyero who beat his man but sliding backwards he fired it high over the crossbar from 25 yards out. Dandy went to ground in the area. But the referee awarded a corner. Leigh's long corner towards the back post found Odokonyero but he couldn't get correct contact on the ball as it flew wide.

Worthing were tiring and so Ollie Pearce, Jesse Starkey and Danny Barker replaced Cox, Budd and Seager on 66 minutes. A long hopeful ball forward by Leigh was searching for Mongoy but a crucial interception by Pattenden was enough for Worthing as they held onto the lead. Gifford released the ball to Odokonyero on the run through. His curling effort forced Male into a diving save, steering the ball wide of the goal on 75 minutes - Bognor's best chance to this point.

Davies, who had worked hard all game, was replaced by Ethan Robb on 76 minutes in Bognor's first change. Male punched away Leigh's left sided cross with Gifford underneath it as Bognor were dominating the chances in the second half. Charlie Bell replaced Hughes on 82 minutes.

After doing all of the hard work, Cook was played the ball back by Dandy and then a pass was intercepted by Golding, who opened up his body before firing it beyond Tangara and off the right post. Cook required treatment after this as he didn't expect the ball back to him near the touchline.

Armstrong won a corner as Worthing came back into the game as the game grew to a close. Starkey curled the ball in and found the head of Golding but he flashed it just over the bar. Leigh curled the ball into the box from a freekick. It fell right onto the right boot of Robson who diverted it agonisingly wide.

Bognor were punished in the dying moments. Pattenden ran inside before curling the ball and a deflection saw it fly high into the top left corner on 90 minutes. Bognor are therefore out of the Sussex Senior Cup competition as Worthing go into the last four and the Rocks will return to league action against Potters Bar Town at Nyewood Lane on Saturday (3pm). FT 0-2

Rocks: Tangara, Dandy, Hughes (Bell 82), Davies (Robb 76), Cook, Robson, Diedrick-Roberts, Leigh, Odokonyero, Gifford, Mongoy (Brook 88). Subs not used: Crane, Wyatt.

LIAM GOODLEY

Midhurst & Easebourne 2 Oakwood 1

SCFL division one

Robbie Tambling’s 90th-minute goal sealed an important three points for the Stags.

Stags had the ball in the net in the third minute only for Harry Giles’ header from a corner to be ruled out for a foul on keeper Andrew Greaves.

Stags upped the tempo Jake Slater fired one chance over.

The opener arrived in the 29th minute. Lewis Hamilton played it wide to Will Essai who cut in and delivered a good ball into the area. A defender and keeper Greaves both got something on it on it and the ball looped up and Tambling’s overhead kick went over the keeper and in.

For Oakwood Phil Johnson was denied by Stags keeper Josh Bird.

Stags started the second half quicker and Jordan Warren teed up Tambling who fired over from a tight angle.

Slater and Warren went close then in the 82nd minute Johnson beat Essai, Harry Giles came flying in to bring Johnson down, leaving the referee to award a penalty.

Johnson sent Bird the wrong way.

The winning goal arrived in the 90th minute. Liam Dreckmann played a ball into Harry Tremlett whose header found Tambling and his great touch, turn and finish beat Greaves.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said he was pleased at the way his side responded when Oakwood drew level: “We didn’t panic, we stepped up and created a good chance which Tambo finished brilliantly.

“At this stage of the season it’s just about winning and moving on to the next game and that’s all we’re focused on,

“We have a cup match this weekend as we go to Oakwood.”

STEVE BONE

Selsey 1 Wick 0

SCFL division one

In their first game of 2022, Selsey clinched the points thanks to a first-half strike by Evan Harris.

Boss Daren Pearce said: “It was pleasing to start 2022 with a win, a good performance and with another very young starting 11.

“And it was great to see a good-sized crowd backing the lads – this always helps the young players out on the field.

“First half we played well and created chances and pushed for the second after taking the lead.

“We knew second half Wick would come at us, but we should have doubled our lead early in the second half – Dillon North should have scored when one on one with the keeper. But with good defending and our keeper Syd Davies making a good double save when Wick looked likely to score, we managed to keep a clean sheet and secure the points.

“The lads have worked hard since before the Christmas break and they stuck to the information and game plan we had.

“Our aim is to progress as a club and this will only be obtained if we keep our talented young squad together, not just the starting 11, the whole squad. Our under-23s that have come into the first team squad in recently weeks are all important to us, too.”

STEVE BONE

East Dean 0 Boys Club Old Boys 7

WSFL Championship South

The table toppers put seven past East Dean.

The opening 20 minutes saw Old Boys dominate possession but The Dean held strong.

The floodgates opened when a mistake at the back gave the away side their first. A second was added when East Dean failed to clear a corner.

The final two minutes of the half brought Old Boys another couple of goals.

It only took a minute of the second half for Old Boys to grab a fifth. They added another couple of goals in the half to complete a bad day at the office for East Dean.

Dean welcome Felpham this Saturday (2pm).

Unicorn 4 Petworth 1

Jake Hakwer bagged a hat-trick for the second time in three matches as Unicorn swept aside Petworth in the West Sussex Premier. The former Wick centre-half has now scored 13 times in seven outings since converting to being a striker for the Bognor-based club.

Callum Spencer Howard was also on target at Wick’s Crabtree Park where Unicorn play their home fixtures. Assistant manager Dennis Barclay was impressed with the level of finishing and said: ‘Jake has been a superb signing and defences haven’t been able to handle his presence in their penalty area.

"We’ve also got former Bognor and Pagham marksman Dan Simmonds playing for us so our strikeforce is as good as you can get at this level. We’re at home to Stedham on Saturday and hopefully we can continue to knock the goals in at a steady old clip."

Eversley & California 1 Chichester City Women 0

Chichester City Women’s first game of 2022 ended in defeat.

The only goal of the match came four minutes before half-time. Goalkeeper Chloe Simmonds came off her line and cleared, but it fell to an attacker who was able to find the empty net.

On eight minutes, Chi had their first chance. Morgan Bond looked to play Molly Jones through, but her pass ran through to the keeper.

Katie Long played a good pass towards Gaby Hobday on the right-wing, but it was cleared away.

Mikki Collins fired an effort towards goal from the edge of the area which was held. Payton Howard looked to find the bottom corner, but couldn’t get enough curl on her shot.

Simmonds got down low to her right to keep the game level.

Hobday beat two players to get inside the penalty area, only to see her left-footed shot saved. On 41 minutes, the hosts went in front.

On 49 minutes, Katie Long thought she had levelled, only to be denied by the offside flag. Chi visit Southampton Women’s Reserves on Sunday (2pm).