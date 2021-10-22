Chichester City hold leaders... Cardiff City too strong for ladies... Midhurst wallop Wick

Chichester and Selsey Ladies celebrate their equaliser against Cardiff City / Picture: Sheena Booker

Cray Valley PM 0 Chichester City 0

Isthmian south east

Chichester came away from a visit to the league leaders with a deserved point after an enthralling end to end game in which Miles Rutherford’s men had to dig deep.

Robbie Tambling scores for Midhurst in their 4-1 beating of Wick / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Chi keeper Kieran Magee had Ryan Davidson, Rob Hutchings, Corey Heath, Ben Pashley and Lewis Hyde in front of him. Jamie Horncastle and Emmett Dunn sat in midfield and Kaleem Haitham and Ben Mendoza offered Tyrone Madhani support up top.

Davidson had the first shot of the match when he received the ball from Haitham but his curling effort was turned away by keeper Chris Lewington.

Davidson gave away a free-kick that earned him a soft yellow card.

Cray had chances but so did City. Haitham was inches away from getting to a lovely cross by Madhani.

Good football from Madhani, Mendoza, Davidson and Hutchings won the visitors a corner that fell to Horncastle, who pulled a save out of Lewington.

When Matt Warren sent in a corner, with the ball ricocheting around in the box, the hosts appealed for a penalty but referee Harrison Blair was uninterested.

Super feet by Haitham, having arguably his best game of the season, were the highlight of a flowing attack moments ahead of Heath pinging an exquisite pass to Hutchings who in turn found Horncastle only for the hard-working midfielder to drive narrowly off target.

Magee made an excellent save early in the second half and on the hour mark Hutchings found Haitham who moved the ball on to Horncastle only for the Chi skipper to dally too long.

Hassan Ibrahiym was introduced for Cray and cracked an effort against the frame of the goal. Cray soon struck the woodwork once more but Chi survived.

Magee pulled off a stunning reflex save to keep it at 0-0.

Chichester were fighting like cats in a sack and might have gone ahead when delightful skill by Madhani got Haitham in. Mendoza’s shot was dealt with but the loose ball fell to Davidson whose thunderous drive was spectacularly palmed over by Lewington.

Cray threw everything at Chi but couldn’t break through and at the final whistle Chichester players, staff and fans alike all celebrated as if they had won against title contenders.

IAN WORDEN

AFC Varndeanians 2 Pagham 3

SCFL premier

Pagham won a very scrappy game, played at Brighton’s Withdean Stadium, but it was not easy.

The Lions were on top from the start but several chances came and went.

Varndeanians rarely crossed the halfway line and in the 26th minute a low corner from the right squirmed across the box and was smashed home by Jack Williamson at the far post.

Two minutes from the break a home forward found himself in possession on the left-hand side and managed to curl the ball home for a surprise equaliser.

The second half started with Pagham still having most of the possession.

Out of the blue, Varndeanians forward Reece Gayler noticed Pagham keeper Lewis Boughton out of his area and managed to get the ball over his head into the net from the halfway line.

Gayler appeared to injure himself in the process and was helped off.

This seemed to kick-start Pagham and they replied with two goals in a minute.

Jack Barnes scored with an excellent flicked header from a right wing cross and Jack Langford notched the winner with a 20-yard drive under the keeper on 67 minutes.

The hosts contrived to miss an open goal two minutes from the end.

Pagham manager Ryan Pharo said: “I thought we played well, controlled the game, with 70 per cent possession and 11 shots on goal.

“We created well and took three goals really well. It’s three points away whilst others dropped point around us. What a day.”

PAUL DAVIDSON

* The Bognor depot of Covers Timber & Builders Merchants will be sponsoring Pagham for the 2021-22 season.

As part of the sponsorship deal, Covers’ logo will be displayed on the main ground entrance and on the home and away dug outs.

Marc Hilton, chairman and club secretary of Pagham, said: “We are thrilled that Covers will be sponsoring Pagham for the season. “We have an excellent team who have been training hard and securing brilliant results, including winning on penalties during the FA Vase second qualifying round.

“With the help of Covers, we hope to continue to build on our successes.”

Sean Clarke, Regional Director of Covers, added: “We are proud to be sponsoring Pagham FC and supporting them during the 2021-22 season. We wish them the best of luck for their forthcoming matches.”

Chichester & Selsey Ladies 1 Cardiff City Ladies 2

WNL southern premier

Chichester and Selsey’s search for a first league win goes on after they were left shellshocked by a very late smash and grab raid by the visitors.

It denied Sadie Blakely’s charges at least a share of the spoils as Ellie Sergeant found the back of the net in injury time at the end of a pulsating game at the Bunn Leisure Stadium.

Chi got off to a bright start with Lauren Clarke getting an early sight of goal but she sent the effort narrowly over.

The visitors showed how ruthless they can be on the break with a swift move ending with Kaitlyn Morgan slotting home.

Megan Fox had a superb chance to level things up close to the half-time break following great work by Gemma Staple, but keeper Laura O’Sullivan saved.

After the break, Phillipa Holden was put through by an excellent pass from Gemma Simmonsbut her instant effort deflected off O’Sullivan and went wide. Ruby Scahill tested home keeper Issy Forster and after the hour, Simmons should have drawn Chi level after Nicky Lake placed the ball on a plate for her from a free kick. With ten minutes left, Chi finally got things right and drew level through the impressive Simmons after Fox set her up.

Chichester threw everything at Cardiff but in injury time, Cardiff broke quickly and Sergeant sent a rocket into the top corner to break home hearts.

Chi and Selsey are wondering when their luck might change.

ALAN PRICE

Midhurst & Easebourne 4 Wick 1

SCFL division one

The Stags continued their good start to the season with another victory.

Wick skipper Andy Chick fired over from an early free-kick before the Stags forced a couple of corners that Wick defended well.

The opening goal arrived in the seventh minute. Harry Giles’ bullet header from Will Essai’s corner flew into the top corner giving keeper Kieran Belcher no chance.

Wick forward David Crouch tried a 30 yard lob which went over and Robbie Tambling forced Belcher into a smart save.

The Stags’ second arrived in the 26th minute. Essai picked up a loose ball and put in a good cross and Josh Sheehan arrived at the back post where his shot was deemed by the linesman to have gone over the line.

Wick started the second half better and in the 55th minute Alex Kew fed Jack Bingham, who put a good cross in for Ben Gray to tap home.

Stags killed the game off in the 82nd minute when an Essai corner found Laurie Smith,who pulled the ball back to Giles whose effort was hacked clear, Smith crossed and Tambling headed past Belcher.

It was 4-1 in the 88th minute as Smith played Esssi through and his ball in was slotted home by Tambling.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “I was pleased with the victory we weren’t at our best today but it’s another win and that’s what matters.”

Jarvis Brook 7 Bosham 1

SCFL division two

Bosham were well beaten when they travelled to Jarvis Brook with a 13-man squad.

Bosham had Toby Alford and Oliver Probee on the bench.

The Blues took the lead on ten minutes through Sam Sales who burst through and chipped Harley Redman.

Before long the advantage was doubled by the impressive Jake Broomfield from the spot.

Alex Barnes and Lewis Rustell had opportunities to get the Reds back into the game.

A free kick from Will Lintott rebounded into the path of Barnes, who shot only just wide.

And after an excellent pass from Conor Crabb last-ditch defence denied Rustell.

Liam Edmunds was afforded far too much time to pick his spot for a third Brook goal and minutes later Leon Ede put the ball into his own net.

The impressive Rustell jinked through for aconsolation before the Blues went straight up the other end and added a fifth through Sam Edmunds.

Broomfield and Edmunds rounded off a great day at the office for the Brook.

This week title challengers Rustington make the journey to Walton Lane.

ALAN PRICE

Storrington Res 0 East Dean 1

Malcolm Simmonds Cup

Brad Hounsome scored the game’s only goal as East Dean progressed to the next round of the Malcolm Simmonds Cup.

It was a first half of few chances that left the game wide open for the second half.

East Dean took the lead 15 minutes into the second half as Ben Pett’s corner found Hounsome in the box and he volleyed the ball home.

Storrington nearly equalised, but MoM Robbie Hood’s acrobatic clearance off the line kept The Dean in front.

Storrington had another good chance but rattled the bar.

East Dean will face either Patridge Green or Fishbourne in the next round. East Dean host Harting on Saturday.

Bognor 4 Pagham 1

Friendly

Bognor beat Pagham 4-1 at Nyewood in a hastily arranged friendly on Tuesday night - but Pagham can be proud of their efforts in making the Rocks work for the win.

Bognor conceded the first goal on 20 minutes. Following a quick move down the middle, Ryan Morey rounded Amadou Tangara on the edge of his box before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Bognor got their equaliser on 31 minutes. James Crane burst down the right hand side before squaring it inside the box to Nathan Odokonyero who hit it in with his first touch low, hard and into into the net.

In the 40th minute it was a swift move down the right which saw Rocks take the lead. Harrison Brook used his pace before passing it along the deck on a plate for Charlie Bell who struck it early and high into the net from the edge of the box - another spectacular goal from the midfielder.

On 51 minutes the Rocks got their third goal. Odokonyero let fly with a chipped strike which dipped just below the bar as he saw the goalkeeper off his line from the right side of the pitch.

Bognor extended their lead further on 82 minutes. Joe Cook played it out wide to Jake Flannigan who got a low cross back to Cook, who neatly swerved it low into the bottom left corner of the net with the side of his boot.

This game allowed Robbie Blake and Jack Pearce a look at some of the younger fringe players and get some minutes of football. The Rocks travel to Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday as league action returns.