Chichester City one point from league title - and they probably won't even need that

Chichester City are tantalisingly close to claiming the Southern Combination League title - and probably have enough points to clinch it already.

Their 5-1 win at Shoreham, coupled with a draw for their two closest challengers, means one point from City's last four games will confirm them as champions.

Even if they were to lose all four and Horsham YMCA - the only team who can catch them - were to win their final four games, it would need a 24-goal swing in goal difference for YMCA to top the table.

That should mean Miles Rutherford's side clinch the title - and with it promotion to the Bostik League - next Saturday in front of their own fans against Langney Wanderers.

Comeback keeps City ten points clear

Bosses take nothing for granted

Fittingly it was another Scott Jones hat-trick - as well as an own goal and a Josh Clack strike - that sealed a comfortable win away to Shoreham.

It was a 27th win in 34 league games for the team who have shone all season under Rutherford, Graeme Gee and Danny Potter. They've scored 94 goals - very nearly an average of three per game.

It would be great to see a big crowd at Oaklands Park next Saturday to cheer them over the line.