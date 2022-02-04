Chichester City win one derby out of two - Bognor are up and down - Selsey, Midhurst, Bosham win

Callum Overton celebrates putting Chichester City ahead against Burgess Hill / Picture: Neil Holmes

Chichester City 0 Haywards Heath Town 1

Isthmian south east

January ended for Chichester City as it began, with a 1-0 defeat against a fellow Sussex side.

Haywards Heath arrived with Martin Dynanhaving taken over from axed Shaun Saunders.

For Chi Connor Cody and Scott Jones returned to the starting line-up.

The first half was a rather turgid affair with Chi stopper Kieran Magee not forced to make a single save.

Ben Pashley coped capably with journey-man Trevor McCreadie.

Ryan Davidson, Eric-Georges Dellaud, skipper Jamie Horncastle and Lloyd Rowlatt linked up early for a slick move, while at the other end Tom Cadman’s cross from the left was cleared.

Kaleem Haitham’s cross was claimed by Heath custodian Billy Collings. Ben Mendoza’s corner led to Jones firing a shot high over the bar.

Emmett Dunn cleared a Trey Masikini cross and Josh Clack, back at his former club, teed up Heath teammate Sam Remfry but the No8 swung and missed.

In the biggest talking point of the match so far Mendoza and Hamish Morrison were shown yellow cards after going shoulder to shoulder, with Morrison seemingly throwing his opponent to the floor.

Gil Carvalho grabbed the only goal of the game on 49 minutes following a Cody slip-up.

Jordy Ndozid, who’d replaced Masikini, traded a pass with McCreadie only for Pashley to head clear.

Ethan Prichard came on for Jones as Chi looked for an equaliser.

Sinn Christie wasted a Heath free-kick before a nice run by Mendoza opened up Heath in the 68th minute. But Dunn drilled his effort into the side-netting.

Cadman entered the ref’s notebook with 20 to go.

Tyrone Madhani replaced Haitham on 77 minutes and he soon sent in a delicious cross which was headed clear.

Charlie Oakwell-Boulton came on for Dunn with five minutes left and Chi sub Madhani saw red in the three minutes of time added on for a reckless challenge.

IAN WORDEN

Chichester City 2 Burgess Hill 0

Isthmian south east

First half goals from Callum Overton and Lloyd Rowlatt, and a resilient defensive display after the break, helped Chichester to an impressive win against in-form Burgess Hill.

The free-scoring visitors came into the game on the back of five league wins on the bounce – beating former league leaders Cray Valley PM and current table toppers Hastings United in that sequence. Chi, meanwhile, had lost two, drawn two, and won one in the same run of games in the Isthmian south east division, all against Sussex sides, finding the back of the net just twice.

There were four changes to the starting XI. Rob Hutchings returned at left back following a three-match suspension for a red card in the RUR Cup; Lewis Hyde partnered Ben Pashley in the heart of the defence after recovering from injury; Ethan Prichard came back in place of Emmett Dunn; and Overton, who didn’t feature in the Haywards Heath game, was up top.

Chi custodian Kieran Magee got things going down the right and a nice pass from Ryan Davidson picked out Lloyd Rowlatt. Conrad Honore then had a cross cleared as the away side pressed. And a mistake by Magee in the fifth minute almost gifted the Hillians a goal but teammates bailed him out and smuggled the ball away.

The visitors’ skipper Lewis Taylor had a go with a long-ranger that didn’t trouble Magee before beating Overton to the ball at the other end after a neat exchange between Rowlatt and Jamie Horncastle and getting it back to his keeper. Next Hyde and striker Tom Chalaye duelled with the Chi centre back winning a throw-in. Kaleem Haitham and Prichard combined and the No10 drove into the Hill penalty area only to be tackled before Pat Harding broke for the visitors and Chalaye chested the ball on to Martyn Box.

Connor Tighe then latched on to a Hutchings clearance but dragged his effort wide. Top scorer Overton grabbed the opener with a delightful finish 12 minutes in for his 13th goal in all competitions this season. Harry Pollard got a stern talking to by referee Sean Jenkins after impeding Rowlatt in Chi’s next attack and Box, who’d scored Burgess Hill’s winners in the previous three matches against Hastings, Sittingbourne and Whitehawk, found space in the area but couldn’t get an attempt on target this time.

Overton connected with a header of sorts following clever work by Haitham and Davidson on the right flank only to find Will Huffer’s gloves. Nic D’Arienzo then launched a long throw that was cleared, and a subsequent one which was turned out for a corner. Tighe whipped an out-swinger in and Davidson headed it powerfully away.

Josh Spinks lifted the ball back into the 18-yard box and a miscommunication between Ben Mendoza and Rowlatt got Chi into a bit of a fix but Rowlatt redeemed himself with a decent block. The hosts dealt with another D’Arienzo throw at the mid-point and a long clearance presented Prichard with an opportunity that did little to trouble Huffer. Davidson then conceded a free-kick for a foul on Box but Tighe’s set-piece picked out a player in an offside position at the back stick.

Davidson, who along with the rest of the Chi back four was outstanding, made a towering header to get a long throw-in away just before the half hour mark. Next, Hutchings fed Prichard and following some tricky skill from the hosts’ winger the Hillians managed to clear their lines before a super touch by Haitham set Prichard up for a shot on the turn that Huffer claimed. Hutchings then made two excellent headers; Pashley held off Chalaye to win the home side a throw; and Hyde tackled impressively to deny Box.

Rowlatt doubled Chi’s advantage on 34 minutes steering in Prichard’s cross. Chalaye might have done better moments later but pulled an effort off target and Honore was flagged offside in the following attack. A slide-rule pass from Rowlatt to Overton ended in a rather wayward delivery by Haitham.

And on the stroke of half time Burgess Hill spurned two glorious chances when Box, in a rich scoring vein, somehow missed from three yards out and Tighe blazed one over the bar. A strongly hit back pass by Pashley gave Magee something to think about after the restart and the Chi keeper pulled off the save of the night from Tighe’s set-piece following a foul on Box.

Overton found the back of the net again in the 50th minute latching on to Mendoza’s measured pass only to have it chalked off by a linesman’s flag. Tighe lifted a shot high over the frame of the goal and typical Rowlatt ‘see ya later’ skill got him away from a player to tee Prichard up for a cross which Haitham couldn’t quite reach.

Another intelligent ball from Rowlatt picked out Prichard who after a couple of step-overs delivered into the area only for Huffer to gather. Pashley then comfortably headed D’Arienzo’s long ball back to Magee and the Hill player over-hit a cross to Taylor at the far post. Haitham was inches away from getting on to Mendoza’s delivery after he dropped his shoulder and arrowed the ball.

Next, Horncastle got into the opposition’s penalty area but following a neat twist the Chi captain’s shot nicked off a defender. A heart in your mouth moment came and went on 63 minutes when Magee misread Hutchings’ back pass which luckily for him went out for a corner. Play was halted as Overton received treatment for a head injury and then Chalaye fired a fierce shot narrowly wide.

The visitors rang the changes with Hayden Skerry coming on for Tighe and Chichester defended well to deny Box charging in on goal. Prichard had a cut-back diverted away as the hosts threatened once more; Magee got out to punch clear; and Box missed a golden chance from close range again.

Taylor was replaced by Leon Moore with 15 to go and Mr Jenkins deemed Rowlatt’s tackle on Skerry a foul, and a yellow card. Sub Skerry took the free-kick on the edge of the area and Harding gave the visitors a life-line after Chi failed to clear the ball. Davidson countered down the right wing but Prichard’s cross was intercepted by D’Arienzo.

Overton then earned his side a set-piece which Hutchings thumped straight into the wall. Eric-Georges Dellaud and Charlie Oakwell-Boulton came on for Haitham and Prichard in time added on as Burgess Hill threw the kitchen sink at Chi. Box’s corner was too deep; Pashley walloped away a long goal kick; and fellow players had to cope with two Spinks punts into the mixer.

Dellaud was booked late on for an awkward coming together and Skerry’s rocket of a set-piece fizzed just the wrong side of the upright with practically the last kick of the match. Chi are back on the road again on Saturday 5th February at eighth placed Sittingbourne (3pm).

IAN WORDEN

Wingate & Finchley 2 Rocks 0

Isthmian premier

Bognor were punished for missed chances as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Wingate & Finchley.

It was rumoured before the game that striker Kayne Diedrick-Roberts had left the club. New loanee from Bromley, Finlay Lovatt, started on the bench for Bognor.

Just seconds in, Freddie Hinds latched onto the ball as his run ended in a fine shot. Amadou Tangara pushed it out straight to Ethan Kessel but his instant header bounced wide.

James Crane's throw saw Jordy Mongoy spin his marker before winning a free-kick. The ball was played low along the deck and Nathan Odokonyero left it before Mongoy found himself with the ball. But he couldn't get his shot away and then Joe Cook committed a foul. Luke Ifil fired a ball high into the box but Tangara was equal to it on a very blustery afternoon.

Hani Berchiche was causing problems for Bognor on the right flank. He won a corner with his deflected cross but nothing came of it. Dan Gifford did well to find Odokonyero inside with his run. He made some headway before shooting from outside the box and well wide. Leigh's in-swinging corner was headed out by Kavan Cotter. Kessel fired another over the bar after a good advance from Hinds.

Bognor had a good chance when Mongoy beat his man twice before shooting with his right foot and forcing Ben Goode into a parried save at his near post on 19 minutes. Wingate responded strongly with another chance. Hinds made a good run before crossing it into the area. Kessel missed it and then Antonis Vasiliou followed it up before forcing Tangara into a right-legged save, diverting the ball out again.

Bognor broke with Mongoy who burst down the right flank before he squared it along the deck for Crane who scuffed his left-footed strike on his first touch high over the bar.

Davies played a nice curling free-kick into the box on 30 minutes but Crane couldn't connect. Cook won possession with a tackle and then Davies played the ball out wide to Crane but his cross, although dangerous, failed to find a team-mate on 35 minutes.

Lewis Hobbs and Berchiche combined on the right but when the latter received the ball back, his left footed curling shot flew across goal and out. Another Crane cross was diverted by Harvey Steel at his near post on 37 minutes. Davies ran along the halfway line before passing to Joe Dandy who ran some way before firing it into the box and out of play, wind assisted.

Dandy and Davies were combining well before the ball was played up to Mongoy who crossed it to the back post where Leigh was blocked with his chance. Leigh's corner ball in the area drifted kindly to Odokonyero who couldn't turn and then Crane was also denied instantly as he was shepherded away by a defender as well. HT 0-0

Berchiche was replaced by Sam Hatton at half time for the hosts. Craig Robson was deemed to have fouled Vasiliou. Cotter's curling free-kick was headed away by Dandy. Gifford won a free-kick with a quick turn of pace as Hobbs got a stern talking-to. Davies played the ball in low which fell to Gifford but he couldn't get control of the ball and the defence cleared the danger on 54 minutes.

Crane played it inside to Davies who turned his man with ease before cutting it back to Mongoy. The striker hit it and forced Goode into a decent save on 58 minutes, pushing the ball around the post. Kessel found Vasiliou on the left and he made a run inside before firing it high and wide on 59 minutes.

Wingate went a goal ahead on 61 minutes. The ball was cut back across the edge of the penalty area and it was Cotter who struck it low and off the legs of a sliding Davies and it ricocheted into the net over a diving Tangara. Steel set up Hinds on the volley but with his effort on his first touch he fired it over the bar from eight yards out on 63 minutes.

Robson rose highest from a Leigh corner and sent in a header which came off the post with Goode beaten. The ball rebounded across the goalmouth and was somehow cleared. Another Leigh corner fom the right had to be punched away by Goode. Bognor were in trouble straight away though from their own attack. Ethan Robb was beaten near the halfway line and Hinds attacked. He played it square after a short run to Cotter unmarked who fired it low but he was denied by a fine save from Tangara.

A double substitution followed as Robb and Odokonyero were replaced by Harvey Whyte and Lovatt on 67 minutes. Davies played well to find Crane on the left and he put the ball in but Whyte miscued control of the ball with his first touch and it rolled out for a goal kick. Then Leigh picked out Mongoy with a run beyond the defence and he ran inside before firing it at goal but it was a good save by Goode that denied him.

Dandy made a good run on the right before crossing it and again Goode had to punch it away one-handed. Great build up play saw Crane hit another chance at goal from outside the box. Goode parried it away and Leigh was offside on the rebound.

On 77 minutes Leig's corner fell to Gifford who bounced his header, under pressure, wide of the post. Gifford lost possession inside Wingate's half and it was Ifil that capitalised. He ran on before shooting and Tangara was relieved as it hit the side netting on 80 minutes.

Charlie Bell replaced Leigh for Bognor on 84 minutes. A cross was parried one handed by Goode straight to Bell who headed it back at goal, but it was cleared off the line with the goalkeeper stranded on 85 minutes.

Lovatt played a pass to Mongoy who powered in another cross from the left. Dandy dived to try to head it but to no avail. Mongoy ran through again and his pass across the box was hoofed out. Though Mongoywon a free-kick on the right touchline. Davies' curling and dipping ball in was dealt with by the defence.

Ofori ran through despite looking yards offside and beat Tangara with a low strike in stoppage time. Davies went into the book for his attempts at appealing and remonstrating with the linesman for offside claims but the goal stood.

Gifford headed over the bar from a cross from the left at the back post, which summed up Bognor’s afternoon.

LIAM GOODLEY

Rocks 3 Corinthian Casuals 2

Isthmian premier

The Rocks got back to winning ways as goals by Dan Gifford and Finlay Lovatt plus James Crane’s penalty completed a comeback against Casuals.

They came from behind twice before battling on to win in an entertaining game, their second straight success at home but one that was much-needed after two defeats on the road.

Bognor started brightly with through balls blocked by the Casuals defence, Calvin Davies and Harvey Whyte being thwarted.

But Casuals took the lead after just five minutes. Craig Robson made a mistake allowing Bobby Mills to drop his shoulder before running on and shooting past Amadou Tangara.

Immediately it was 1-1. Jordy Mongoy ran through and took a shot which keeper Daniel Bracken parried straight out to Dan Gifford, who turned before shooting home to level the scores.

Gifford beat his man before running into the area. He was denied by Bracken and Harrison Brook on the follow-up was denied by a defender.

Davies won possession before passing to new striker Finlay Lovatt, who picked out Mongoy – but he was blocked.

For Casuals Ben Cheklit received Kieron Cadogan’s long free-kick before spinning and shooting powerfully at Tangara who saved well on 18 minutes.

Mo Diallo got a cross in and Mills was ahead of his marker before diverting a header wide.

Mills ran through as Lovatt lost possession in front of Bognor’s box on 22 minutes. He forced Tangara into a save.

Bognor were beaten again with a forward ball over the top on 24 minutes. Oliver Sitch ran through and Tangara came out of his goal and the striker went to ground as the ball rolled out of touch.

The keeper thought he had got the ball but the referee pointed to the spot, booked Tangara and Cadogan drilled the kick high into the net.

Whyte launched an attack from midfield and managed to pick out Brook but he was offside.

Mongoy ran through and passed to Brook, who cut inside and a defender handled it and a free-kick awarded. Davies couldn’t make the dead ball count.

Gifford played a through ball to Lovatt who was denied by Bracken. Then Gifford was brought down only for the free- kick to strike into the defensive wall and be cleared.

Crane won a corner on the left but Lovatt’s ball in was cleared. Then Mongoy turned before shooting hard and low – Bracken saved.

Lovatt got caught in possession at the back to allow Diallo a strike on goal but he rolled it wide, so it remained 2-1 at the break.

Whyte did well to pick out Joe Dandy running on the overlap. He got a cross in which was gathered by Bracken in the air.

A corner saw Tangara flap under pressure from Sitch, who went into the book for impeding the keeper. Cadogan fired one low into the net on the rebound from Tangara’s parry but the goal was rightly disallowed for the foul.

Cheklit stole the ball and passed to Sitch who turned before blasting it high and wide.

Bognor responded with a neat passing move instigated by Whyte with Dandy and Gifford also involved. Whyte made space for himself and shot wide with his left foot.

It was 2-2 when Lovatt put the ball into the box from a corner. The ball fell to Robson who was blocked after Mongoy’s forward header. But it fell kindly to Lovatt who had found space ad he turned and shot low and hard into the bottom corner, levelling the score again and giving Rocks hope with a goal on his home debut.

Mongoy put in a great ball into the area. He found Gifford who scuffed his first chance before following it up with another strike of his own which was also shut down. Nathan Odokonyero replaced Brook on 61 minutes and soon did well to find Dandy on the overlap.

Dandy went to ground in the box and the referee at first seemed to ignore the penalty claims. But his linesman had seen the foul by the Hakeem Adelakun and a spot-kick was awarded. Up stepped Crane on 66 minutes and although Bracken got something on it, the ball went in and the Rocks led.

Whyte was replaced by Ethan Robb on 76 minutes.

Odokonyero did well to run forward but his advance was blocked, with Mongoy waiting in space. For Casuals, Misha Djemali sped down the left but his ball towards goal was knocked high over the crossbar on 78 minutes.

Gifford took a knock to he head as he battled up front but he did continue to play – and was later handed the MoM award.

Rocks made their final change on 87 minutes as Charlie Bell replaced Lovatt.

Crane and Cook were back to fend off another Casuals advance and as the ball was hooked over their heads they saw the ball roll to Tangara.

Casuals were battling to get a draw. Emmanuel Mensah was causing problems on the left and a forward high ball into the box from Elliott Bolton was destined to be caught by Tangara but he was barged off the ball by sub Nathaniel Pinney and a free-kick was awarded.

Bognor held on through five minutes of stoppage time but keeper Tangara had to be helped off with a dead leg.

LIAM GOODLEY

Selsey 3 Seaford 1

SCFL division one

Seaford started brightly and forcedg a few corners which the home side did well to defend.

Selset settled and Jack North played in James Henton and he provided a cool finish across the keeper.

The second goal came via Henton again, this time turning his man in the box and winning apenalty that Dillon North converted.

Seaford got one back before the break.

Selsey went 3-1 up as Brad Higgins-Pearce intercepted a pass and released Dillon North and he produced an exquisite finish.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “It was a tough game but we deserved the win.” Selsey visit Roffey this week.

Billinghurst 0 Midhurst & Easebourne 3

SCFL division one

The Stags created the best early chance in the 15th minute when Robbie Tambling got free on the left. His pull-back took a deflection and Harry Giles fired the loose ball over.

Stags had alot of possession without causing Andy Barr in the home goal many problems.

But they took a deserved lead in the 29th minute. James Liddiard played a diagonal ball to Will Essai, who got in behind the full-back and played a square ball to Jake Slater, who calmly finished into Barr’s bottom corner from edge of the box.

Soon Essai put in a good cross from the right and Giles headed over.

Stags did get a deserved second in the 40th minute. Giles played a neat one-two with Kieran Carter in middle then sliced open the Billinghurst defence with a first-time ball which let Tambling through and his calm finish over Barr doubled the lead.

Stags added a third in the 49th minute.

Giles played a ball over the Billinghurst back line. Tambling beating the defender to the ball, rounded the onrushing Barr and squared to Essai for a simple finish.

Stags boss Andy Ewen was full of praise for his side: “That was a great away performance on an awful pitch, the clean sheet just completed the day as we don’t really keep enough.

“I’m very hard on this group and I went away beaming as that made my weekend.

“Seaford Town this Saturday is now our attention, which is a huge game for us. We need to be at our best to get anything down there.”

STEVE BONE

Rottingdean 0 Bosham 1

Sussex Intermediate Cup

A first half strike from Marco Giambelardini earned Bosham a place in the cup quarter-finals.

Lewis Rustell and Giambelardini both went close early on after excellent build-ups.

The visitors were slow out of the blocks and several players let frustrations get the better of them and found their way into the notebook.

On half-time Bosham made their pressure tell as Will Lintott chased a seemingly lost cause into the corner, dragged it back in and slid it into the path of Rustell, who crossed to the back stick where Giambelardini thumped home a half volley.

Rottingdean grew into the game with some good pressing, play, but Conor Crabb was a tower of strength at the back. Keeper Harley Redman had to race off his line to intercept through balls but he cleared the danger each time.

The Reds pushed on and created chances with Bradley Miles, Giambelardini and Lintott all going close.

Bosham will face Jarvis Brook in the quarter-finals.

ALAN PRICE

Wittering United 4 Fittleworth 0

WSFL division three south

Wittering dominated most of the game, but in the first half led by Harvey Bayley’s left foot shot after good work by Louca Keenoy after 13 minutes.

On the hour Jake Wells scored a goal of the season contender from the corner of the area with a thumping left foot drive.

Both teams played out the last 30 minutes with ten men.

Two late goals made the final score 4-0. Gurpreet Singh lobbed the keeper and Bayley slotted home a one on one.

Witterings keeper Tom Roxburgh made a couple of fine late saves.

Chichester City Women 2 AFC Stoneham 0

Chichester City Women bounced back to winning ways with a win over AFC Stoneham at Oaklands Park.

Gaby Hobday opened the scoring for Chichester with a well-taken goal seven minutes before half-time. Katie Bundy doubled Chi’s lead in the second half when she found the bottom corner after forcing the defender into a mistake.