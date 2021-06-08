Chichester youngsters will be lovin' McDonald's football fun

Football is being laid on for Chichester youngsters

There are sessions taking place at the Chichester College, Westgate Fields, Chichester that will get children between the ages of five and 11 active and playing football again.

Getting kids active after a long year of lockdown restrictions is key to keeping them mentally and physically healthy. Whether they are first-timers or keen to get back to developing their skills, every child can turn up, take part and enjoy.

In partnership with all four Football Associations across the UK, McDonald’s and franchisees are providing hundreds of free sessions, all delivered by a team of fully qualified coaches in over 600 locations across the UK during 2021.

In Chichester alone there are three more sessions for parents/carers to sign their children up for, meaning 120 under-11s will have the opportunity to learn from top FA coaches.

They take place on June 13, 20 and 27 between 11am and midday.

All sessions are held in a safe environment. They all follow the latest Government protocols and are designed with our UKFA partners and their latest grassroots guidance.

Cooper said: “I’m thrilled that we can help get children back playing football together after such uncertain times.

“It’s so important that children take this opportunity to keep active which will benefit both their physical and mental health, so It truly is an honour to be involved in this scheme and to work with the FA alongside other franchisees, and the business, to give even more children the chance to hone their skills – no matter their ability.”