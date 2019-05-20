Community Shield showdown added to schedule for Bognor and Chichester City

Bognor have added a fifth match to their list of pre-season friendlies – and it’s one that will be played for a trophy.

They will face Chichester City in the Sussex Community Shield in aid of the NSPCC at Culver Road, Lancing, on Tuesday, July 30 (7.30pm).

The match is played annually between the Sussex Senior Cup winners and the Southern Combination League champions.

One other game, at home to Havant, has been brought forward by 24 hours.

Rocks pre-season matches: Tues July 9 Havant & Waterlooville (H, 7.45pm): Tues 16 Pompey (H, 7.45pm); Weds 24 Horndean (A, 7.45pm); Tues 30 Chichester City (at Lancing, 7.30pm); Fri Aug 2 Gosport (A, 7.45pm).

Details of admission prices for these matches will be announced shortly.