Everton striker could be set for a sensational move to Liverpool, Manchester United in talks with Ajax star, - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to buy more British players and is interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Various) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Declan Rice (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)