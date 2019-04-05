Everton striker could be set for a sensational move to Liverpool, Manchester United in talks with Ajax star, - Rumour Mill

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to buy more British players and is interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Various)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Declan Rice (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

