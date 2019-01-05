Ex-Liverpool and Tottenham star to make appearance in Bognor

Paul Walsh is heading for Nyewood Lane - to talk, not to play,

The striker, who also played for England, Pompey and Manchester City, will be the star turn at the club's next Sportsman's Dinner on Friday, March 15.

The events are held regularly at the Seasons clubhouse and always prove popular. There's a twist to this one as Walsh's son Mason is currently a key member of the Rocks squad.

Tickets are now on sale and there are big discounts for tables of eight or ten. For inquiries call 01243 822325, email rocks1883@outlook.com or visit www.ticketor.com/rocks1883

