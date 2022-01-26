Exasperated Bognor boss promises changes to the team - and within the staff

Three errors at the back led directly to the home side's goals and left the Rocks' chances of making the play-offs look remote unless they can string together a run of victories.

One consolation was Jordy Mongoy's wonderful goal following neat build-up play from the visitors but it wasn't enough to give Bognor anything from the game and Pearce admits the confidence is low in the ranks as his outfit head to Wingate & Finchley on Saturday.

Weak defending led to Chris Harris nicking a goal just before the break and another blunder at the back gave Frankie Merrifield an easy chance to make it 2-0 on 53 minutes. Mongoy struck on 63 minutes to offer some hope but the leveller didn't come and another error allowed Darren Foxley the opportunity to make it 3-1 on 86 minutes.

Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake on the sidelines at Bishop's Stortford / Picture: Trevor Staff

Pearce said: “The game management is so naïve. I don't think that some of them realise the importance of football at this level and the importance of their actions.

“We have got some good players but confidence is now low. We have conceded three goals in the last minute of the first half or second half. If we had have come in 0-0 at half-time that dressing room would have been buzzing but it was flat as anything because we know we have conceded a totally unnecessary goal."

Asked by Rocks Radio's Peter Kelly-Sullivan if the current squad would be the one to see the club through to the end of the season, Pearce said: "No, there has to be changes now. Unfortunately, it's cruel. It’s not easy bringing players in but that group of players has had five months and are still making the same mistakes we were making in August and we do need to address those faults.”