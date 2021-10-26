Former Pompey defender tells Bognor he needs break from football
Jack Pearce has told Joe Hancott that he has the full support of the club as the defender takes a break from the game to reassess his career.
Hancott penned a deal with the Rocks after leaving Pompey but has seen his first team opportunities limited through a succession of injuries.
Now he has decided to take time away from football and Pearce says the club completely understands his decision and will offer him all the support he needs as he considers his options.
Pearce added: "Joe is a lovely lad and a good player but he has become frustrated after a run of injuries and he has decided to take time out of the game. We are fully supportive of his decision and we will retain his registration and maintain contact with him regularly to offer him whatever support he requires."