It's the joy of six - twice over - for Midhurst

Midhurst in recent goal celebration mode at Selsey / Picture: Chris Hatton

Storrington 0 Midhurst & Eastbourne 6

At Storrington, after a competitive opening 30 minutes, the Stags took the lead in the 32nd minute when Josh Sheehan crossed for Liam Dreckmann to tap home.

Stags made it two in the 52nd minute as Jake Slater set up Kieran Carter.

Ten minutes later Lewis Hamilton got free on he right, his shot was saved by Storrimgtom keeper Gary Elliott but Sheehan followed up to tap home.

Midhurst’s fourth arrived in the 73rd minute with Hamilton playing in Will Essai, who finished first time from edge of the area.

Hamilton got on the scoresheet in the 78th minute when he got free on the right and cut in and fired in.

Sheehan got his second in the 88th minute when Dreckmann crossed for him.

Boss Andy Ewen said: “It was a dominant second half where we moved the ball well and were very clinical, even though we didn’t have a recognised striker available,

“It was pleasing to see Jake Slater and Harry Farr get minutes as they’re important to us.”

Midhurst & Easebourne 6 Dorking Wanderers Res 1

The in-form Stags came flying out the traps and opened the scoring in the second minute when Kieran Carter picked out Charlie Cooper, who slotted past the keeper.

Five minutes later Carter slotted home the second.

Carter’s corner in the 41st minute was headed home by the returning Marcus Bedford for 3-0 and it was four on half-time with Carter getting his second thanks to a Cooper free kick.

Dorking got a goal back in the 58th minute but it was the Stags who got the next goal, as another great delivery from Cooper was headed home by Duncan Brown.

Stags added a sixth in the closing minutes as Robbie Tambling got on end of a ball over the top and saw his first shot well before tucking in the rebound.

Assistant manager Dan Trussler said: “It was the perfect end to an already great weekend for the club.

“Dorking came to us with only one loss but the lads wanted it too much they just didn’t let Dorking get even the slightest foothold.

“It was very pleasing to see such a big crowd at The Rotherfield and it’s no more than the lads deserve – they’ve been playing fantastic football, not just this season but the previous season before Covid shut us down.