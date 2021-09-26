Keeper saves same penalty three times in shootout as Pagham win at Alton

Pagham boss Ryan Pharo / Picture: Roger Smith

The first half was a very even affair with both ‘keepers making good saves to keep the scores level. Jack Langford went very close on 26 minutes with a stinging shot that flew just wide, but he only had to wait two more minutes before he put Pagham in front with an absolutely brilliant volley from the very right hand-side of the penalty box. Joe Clarke was so unlucky not to increase the lead with a drive just over the bar before Conor Geoghegan was in action at the other end making a stunning block on the goal-line.

In the second half Pagham were soon showing real dominance, leading to Ryan Morey doubling the lead on 77 minutes, flicking home a Jack Barnes cross from the left. Alton dragged themselves back into the game 3 minutes later when an unfortunate slip by a Pagham defender led to the Brewers pulling one goal back. The last few minutes were hectic with the Lions battling hard in defence to stop the wave after wave of Alton attacks. It all went well until four minutes into added on time when a fine cross was headed home by substitute Page to make it 2-2.

And so the game went to penalties. Langford smashed home the first but then controversy reigned as Lewis Boughton was called upon to save the same penalty three separate times, due apparently to moving forward before the ball was kicked, twice. Pagham easily scored their next four penalties taken by Morey, Edwards, Clarke and Heryet and the Lions were in the draw for the next round.