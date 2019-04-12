League One and Two round-up: Stadium of Light name change? ... Portsmouth need 90 ... Barnsley defender's warning

Sunderland are in ‘late-stage negotiations’ with a national firm over the Stadium of Light naming rights.

News emerged earlier this week that the club was pressing ahead with plans to sell the naming rights of the SOL in a bid to help the club become more financially sustainable.

And the Sunderland Echo can now reveal that talks are at an advanced stage with a national company with hopes a deal could be struck in the next three weeks.

* Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has set his players a 90 points target to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top two.

"We’re on 77 points and we’re going to need 90-plus. We know that there’s not much margin for error, but we’re capable of reaching our aim.

"It is realistic for us to get into the top two and although we don’t need perfection, we need something near it.

'We have to really go for it now – and have a fantastic crowd behind us that we know will back us all the way."

* Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay has warned the club's promotion rivals that "nothing is set in stone yet”.

The Tykes slipped out of the automatic promotion places in midweek as Sunderland's draw with Burton was enough to take them into the top two.

Portsmouth are also on the toes of Barnsley and the Black Cats, who are two points behind the Tykes with a game in-hand.

* Luton Town target Graeme Shinnie has held talks with Derby County ahead of him becoming a free agent in the summer.

Graeme, brother current Hatter Andrew, was confirmed as a target for the League One leaders by interim boss Mick Harford last month.

He told Luton Today: “Graeme Shinnie is I believe on a lot of club’s radars and he’s just someone that’s been alerted to us.

“I know him very well, I’ve watched him numerous times, he’s a holding midfield player, can cover full back and he obviously has a big connection here with his brother.”

* Coventry City have told the EFL they have two potential groundshare options - but the Ricoh Arena is not one of them.

The club had to meet a deadline of Thursday, April 11 to update the EFL on their plans for home matches next season.

"While it remains our number one priority to stay, we can confirm that unfortunately the Ricoh Arena is not one of the venues above," a statement read.

"At this stage, Wasps continue to choose not to enter into talks with the football club while our owners SISU continue legal action with Coventry City Council."

* Blackpool have avoided a 12-point deduction from the EFL after going into receivership.

The reprieve comes after the EFL’s board met on Thursday to discuss the club’s case following the appointment of a receiver by the High Court in February.

Under EFL rules, the appointment of a court receiver is deemed ‘an insolvency event’ in the same way administration is, and carries the threat of a 12-point deduction.

* In League Two, Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi has revealed three players have recovered from injury ahead of this weekend's trip to Yeovil Town.

Matty Willock and Luke Gambin, who are on loan from Manchester United and Luton Town respectively, and former Watford defender Josh Doherty, are all fit to play.

Cioffi told the Crawley Observer: “We recover Luke Gambin, we recover Matty Willock, we recover Josh Doherty.

"The only one who is out is Josh Payne after the surgery he has had so everyone is available.”

* Mansfield Town will come face to face with former loanee Timi Elsnik on Saturday.

The Stags were unable to strike a permanent deal with the ever-impressive Elsnik ended before he ended up at Northampton, who they face on Saturday.

David Flitcroft's men are 2nd in League Two, though hold a slender one-point advantage over 4rd place Bury.

League One Manager of the Month

Mick Harford (Luton Town)

League One Player of the Month

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers)

League Two Manager of the Month

Micky Mellon (Tranmere Rovers)

League Two Player of the Month

Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers)