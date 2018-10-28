Lions move into top three with narrow win over Horsham YMCA

Pagham moved back up to third place in the SCFL premier division, winning a very tight game against second-placed Horsham YMCA 1-0 with a late goal from George Gaskin.

It was Horsham who had the first few chances, but Pagham keeper James Binfield with a fine double save followed by another good save from a looping header kept them out. On 28 minutes, a strong free-kick evaded everyone in the Lions penalty area but slid past the far post.

Pagham celebrate their winner against YMCA / Picture by Roger Smith

Pagham were well in the game, though, with top-scorer Callum Overton latching on to a lovely ball over the defence by Andy Chick only to see his shot fly over the bar. The first half finished with both sides working hard but cancelling each other out.

The second half started with YM on the front foot and once again Binfield came to his side’s rescue with yet another fine save. This was followed by an excellent period of play by Pagham.

They had no luck when on 50 minutes a free-kick from out wide evaded everyone and flew past the post. It was all Pagham now and soon after, Gaskin and Howard Neighbour linked up well only to see Overton smash his shot just wide.

Gaskin had a header disallowed for offside, but in the 74th minute Gaskin put the ball in the net near the back post, and this one counted!

The Lions continued as the team making the chances and Neighbour and Gaskin both went close. Johan van Driel was convinced he had doubled the lead on 85 minutes when his free-kick slid passed everyone and into the net, only to be disallowed for a push on the keeper.

The clock was run down by the home side for a valuable three points.

Pagham: Binfield, Wiggans (Williamson), Cox, Davidson, Wollers, van Driel, Chick, Neighbour, Gaskin (Miller), Overton, Rowe-Hurst (Brazil). Subs not used: Murfin, Williams.