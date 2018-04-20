Another nine-goal thriller, but Midhurst are on right end of it

It was a fine week for our two local SCFL division-one clubs - Selsey and Midhurst both recorded home victories.

Selsey 3 St Francis 1

SCFL division one

There was a return to winning ways for the Blues as they entertained St Francis at the High Street Ground.

Selsey started brightly and scored as early in the tenth minute, Mouhamdou Seye netting his first for the club. This settled the Blues and they continued to cause the visitors problems, both Morgan Forry and Mike Abdo going close to increasing the lead.

At the other end reserve keeper Albert Burgess made a point-blank save to keep the lead intact.

Burgess had a fine game – his distribution was excellent and looked totally at ease through out the match. New signing Alfie Bunker and skipper Rob Madden both had fine games at the heart of the defence, keeping chances to a minimum for the visitors.

The second half started much as the first half had begun with Selsey pressing. The influential Seye pulled the strings and a cross from Seye led to the second goal, converted by Forry.

On the hour the game was effectively over as Abdo finished from close range after more good work from Seye.

Selsey made changes to save legs for the midweek trip to Midhurst. This unsettled them, allowing St Francis to dominate possession for the last20 minutes and they were rewarded with a late consolation to make the final score 3-1.

This was a deserved win for the Blues and they will be hoping to carry on their improved form into the last couple of games of the season. They go to Billingshurst on Saturday.

Midhurst 5 Ringmer 4

SCFL division one

For the third time in six games, Midhurst played in a match that finished 5-4.

And after two defeats by that scoreline in March, the Stags they were the victors this timeagainst a well-drilled and efficient Ringmer side.

Liam Dreckmann and Gary Norgate got two apiece and captain Lewis Hamilton scored the winner in the 87th minute.

The first half was all Midhurst as they launched wave after wave of attacks. Norgate had the first notable chance on ten minutes but his effort hit the bar, leaving the visitors’ stopper rooted to the spot.

Dreckmann got the all-important first goal on 15 minutes. Good closing-down play from Duncan Brown allowed the midfielder to thread an inch-perfect pass to Dreckmann. The pacy forward finished well from 18 yards.

Nathan Casselton, Mark Broughton, Michael Johnson and Harry Tollworthy in the back four with with Maciek Kason in goal were a solid unit.

Dreckmann’s second came on 20 minutes. Route one is not manager Shane Brayson’s favoured method but sometimes it pays off. Kason’s long clearance found Norgate, who won his header and set Dreckmann free. From 18 yards he finished well as a low rasping shot was too hot to handle for the keeper.

Kieran Carter, Dreckmann and Hamilton all had chances to further the lead but their shoting was a little wayward.

Goal three came on 30 minutes. A corner from the right whipped in by Dreckmann wasn’t dealt with by the Ringmer defence. Norgate was there to slot home from eight yards.

It was four on 35 minutes. Kieran Carter received a cross-field pass from Dreckmann and had time to pick Norgate out at the back post. It was an easy finish for the forward for his 23rd goal of the season.

On 40 minutes Norgate was brought down in the box but no penalty was given, much to the disbelief of the players.

As half-time loomed Ringmer pulled one back. A quick break down Midhurst’s right allowed Jack Webber to beat Casselton and slot home.

By the 50th minute Ringmer were right back in the game scoring two quick goals, through Webber and Matt Daniel.

Midhurst may well have got their fifth when Hamilton raced free down the left, but his cross was unable to find the unmarked Norgate.

It was 4-4 on 65 minutes. A lack of communication right through the Stags team allowed Ringmer players to run free and Daniel Pollard picked his spot and poked home.

Midhurst needed a response and to their credit they found a way to win the game. Ther ever-present Rich Carter in midfield began to break up play and it was his tackle that allowed Tollworthy to play a cross-field pass to Norgate on the right. The striker picked Hamilton out 20 yards from goal and volleyed in a sweet strike.

Tollworthy, Norgate and Kieran Carter could each have added a sixth.

Midhurst: Kason, Casselton, Broughton, Johnson, H Tollworthy, R Carter, Brown, Hamilton, K Carter, Norgate, Dreckmann. Subs: Stevens, M Tollworthy, Lee, Balogun.

In midweek it finished 2-2 between Midhurst and Selsey. Kieran Carter and Mark Broughton struck to put the Stags in charge before Mouhamdo Seye and Cameron Corell scored to level it up.