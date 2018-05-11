Bailey moves on after job well done at Selsey

Steve Bailey has left Selsey – but says the club is in a better state now than when he became manager.

The SCFL division-one side announced that Daren Pearce had taken over from Bailey after leaving Sidlesham.

At times it’s been like climbing a ladder with your arms tied behind your back, but enjoyable nonetheless. Steve Bailey

Bailey’s departure was settled in a meeting with chairman David Lee at which it became clear the pair had different ideas to take the club forward.

Bailey said: “I had an idea the end was coming. But I’ve left the club in a better state than when I took over.

“At times it’s been like climbing a ladder with your arms tied behind your back, but enjoyable nonetheless.

“I’d like to thank Gary Crees, my reserve manager, for his help.

“I’ve been swamped with good wishes and thanks for my efforts and many were shocked and disappointed the chairman wanted to change things, but that’s football.”

Bailey wished Pearce well at the Bunn Leisure Stadium and said he hoped to get back into football soon.

Bailey resigned after what the club said was ‘a full and frank discussion with chairman David Lee’.

Lee accepted his resignation and stated that the club were appreciative of Bailey’s hard work and efforts during his time as manager. However, he said between the two of them, it was obvious there was a different view on how the club should be taken forward.

Lee said: “Steve has been in charge for four and a half years and unfortunately it would appear that he cannot take the club forward in the way that we would like. He has tendered his resignation, which has been accepted, and I wish him well for the future.”

In an effort to keep the disruption to a minimum, Lee was quick to make contact with Daren Pearce after he had resigned as manager of division-two side Sidlesham earlier in the week. Pearce is an ex-player at Selsey and highly respected at the club.

STEVE BONE