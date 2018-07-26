Chi City v Moneyfields: Rutherford sees old team beat new team

Miles Rutherford’s side suffered a first pre-season defeat – against his former club.

Chi were missing Dan Hegarty, Scott Jones, Rob Hutchings and new signing Gicu Iordache, who had scored eight in the previous two fixtures against Wick and Worthing.

The visitors were much the better team in the first half and Chi were regularly over-run at the back. Moneyfields moved the ball around nicely, switching play and causing City defenders problems with intelligent runs.

Several players might have caught the eye of watching Rocks boss Jack Pearce.

It was City, though, who forced the first corner of the game. Ellis Martin whipped the ball in but it was headed clear.

A Kieran Hartley slip could have proved costly but the danger was averted. Then Terrell Lewis troubled the Moneys keeper with a cross he managed to gather at the second attempt.

Eight minutes in and the away side missed a golden opportunity from close range.

Lloyd Rowlatt, the former Pagham player, put in a stand-out peformance in the first 45. A Rowlatt run into the box almost resulted in an opening goal and then five minutes later the visitors had one chalked off for an infringement.

Chi were under constant pressure now and had cross after cross to deal with.

Dave Herbert, wearing the captain’s armband, cleared off the line as the visitors pressed.

The breakthrough came from the spot on 20 minutes.

Sam Ndlovu had a chance at the other end but couldn’t get a shot off after Tiago Andrade had headed the ball down.

Rowlatt made it 2-0 in the 24th minute with a fine finish following another run into the box.

George Way almost got one back for City after a good touch from Connor Cody.

Way next linked up with Hartley but the final shot was pushed round the post for a corner. Way had another effort deflected.

The home side started to get in the game and Martin picked out Herbert but again the ball was turned out for a corner.

HT 0-2

Chi forged a couple of chances just after the break.

A Way free-kick was inches away from Andrade and a shot from Kaleem Haitham went close.

Haitham had another go on the hour mark but again his effort drifted wide.

Way’s free-kick on 64 minutes was knocked down by Ryan Peake only for the keeper to block with his feet.

Cody then went on a run after a nice piece of skill and fed the ball to Andrade whose effort wasn’t far off.

Chi kept going but just couldn’t break Moneyfields down.

Rutherford’s side are away to Sidlesham tonight (Thursday, 7:45pm) and at home to Christchurch on Saturday.

Chi City: Matthews, Lewis, Hartley, Martin, Pashley, Cody, Way, D Herbert, Ndlovu, Haitham, Andrade. Subs: Peake, S Herbert.

IAN WORDEN

