City Ladies start pre-season with perfect Poole trip

Chichester City Ladies’ first team and development squad both picked up good wins in their first pre-season tests.

Aaron Smith’s first team travelled to Poole Town, who finished fifth in the WPL south-west division last season, giving the new boss a first chance to test his squad and run the rule over several new faces.

Chichester were strong from the off and scored three goals before the break. The defence were tested at times but Poole didn’t cause much trouble for the Chichester keeper.

The goal of the match came in second half as City’s fourth wrapped up the game.

With the cobwebs still being dusted off the Green Army settled for four goals and a clean sheet.

Also on their travels were Clive Stubbs’ development squad, who dominated against a well-organised Fulham FC Foundation.

Despite conceding a penalty in the opening minutes, the development side managed to hold their nerve and win 5-3.

Stubbs and his team have taken a lot of positives from the first match with promising performances from the young side which also featured several new faces.

Manager Smith was pleased with the performance of his side against Poole.

He said: “We travelled to Poole with a strong squad and it was a good test for our backroom staff as well as the players to make sure we were up to scratch.

“There were six new players involved who all performed well and integrated well into the team, which I was happy to see.

“We went into this game concentrating on keeping a clean sheet and playing with no fear.

“So to come away having dominated the game, scored four goals and kept a clean sheet I’m very happy.”

Next up for Chichester City – this Sunday – is a home friendly with AFC Bournemouth at Oaklands Park (2pm).

HAYLEY NEWMAN

