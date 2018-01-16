Horsham's Senior Cup tie at Pagham called off after 'car accident'

Horsham's Sussex Senior Cup tie with Pagham has been postponed following 'a car accident' involving players.

The Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final was due to be played at Nyetimber Lane tonight (Tuesday.

Pagham FC's official Twitter account tweeted: "Tonight’s game has been postponed due to a number of @HorshamFC players unable to get to Nyetimber Lane"

This was followed up by Horsham fan Sean Bravery, who tweeted: "The @HorshamFC game has been called off following a car accident involving Horsham players. Everyone is reported to be ok."

A statement on the Horsham FC website said: "Horsham’s Sussex Senior Cup match away at Pagham has regrettably been postponed tonight due to unforseen circumstances regarding player travel.

"The club apologises for any supporters who made the journey for the late notice of this cancellation.

"Supporters will be notified of the rearranged date in due course."

More to follow...